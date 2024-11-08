Grand Slam of Darts betting tips

Luke Humphries to win - 3/1 BoyleSports

Michael Smith to win - 22/1 SpreadEx

Grand Slam of Darts betting preview

This year’s Grand Slam of Darts is looking tasty. Defending champion Luke Humphries heads into the iconic event after losing to surprise package Mike De Decker in last month’s World Grand Prix final, adding extra pressure as he attempts to defend the crown he so confidently won in 2023.

Wolverhampton’s Aldersley Leisure Village will play host to the drama of this tournament’s unique format. With 32 competitors divided into groups of four, early match-ups include mouth-watering showdowns between Humphries and James Wade, plus 17-year-old sensation Luke Littler facing Dimitri Van den Bergh again after two close matches in recent times.

Those who finish in the top two of their groups will progress to the last 16, a knockout phase that quickly sees the big names cut down until one remains. The action begins on Saturday 9 November and concludes on Sunday 17th, live on Sky Sports, with the winner taking £150,000 of the £650,000 prize pot.

Grand Slam of Darts odds: Humphries hard to overlook

Humphries’ defeat in the World Grand Prix sets this competition up rather nicely. He was brushed aside by a brilliant De Decker performance, who took his first televised title with commanding character and confidence. The Belgian’s set three didn’t just keep Humphries at bay, it stopped him registering a leg.

Despite the defeat, Humphries is still the world No. 1 and betting sites fancy him as a smart pick to capture the Grand Slam of Darts tournament. Cool Hand sits atop the outright market at a best price of 3/1 on the major betting apps, with Littler next best at 4/1.

There’s good reason to like Humphries, even at short odds. He dominated Rob Cross 16-8 in last year’s final and will have fire in his belly to defend the title, especially after another shock defeat against Jermaine Wattimena at the European Darts Championship as October drew to a close.

Darts is a volatile game where form can almost switch between throws. Humphries has largely proven calm in high-profile matches and can point to recent confidence-giving victories over the likes of Littler and Kim Huybrechts en route to claiming the recent Czech Open title. He conceded just 11 legs in five matches to stroll to victory in Prague, making him the prime candidate for success when the action gets underway in the midlands.

Humphries faces Wade, Micky Mansell, and Rowby-John Rodriguez in a thrilling-looking Group A, where he will need to quickly set the tone if he’s to do what Michael Smith couldn’t do last year and retain the championship.

Grand Slam of Darts prediction 1: Luke Humphries to win - 3/1 BoyleSports

Grand Slam of Darts betting tips: Smith to right his wrongs

Smith’s title defence simply fell apart in 2023. He was obliterated 5-1 by Wade in a performance defined by missing double tops at key moments. The 34-year-old has unfinished business in Wolverhampton after being eliminated in the previous group stage and could capture the attention of punters who fancy an each-way shout.

Darts betting sites see him as the best of the rest for this year’s renewal, behind favourites Humphries, Littler, Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson, who take a slight edge over Smith. The Englishman opens his campaign against Mensur Suljovic before facing De Decker and Wattimena in an immensely intriguing group that could catapult the victor to greater success.

Although he has appeared unfocused in recent times, Smith has the nerve to correct last year’s mistakes. Toppling names like De Decker – who has increased interest in his results after beating Humphries – would be the perfect way for Smith to start a deep run in the tournament.

Going under the radar is by no means a bad thing for a player who is probably fighting for his spot inside the world’s top 16 over the next few weeks. It’s time for Smith to switch on and remind everyone why he is such a revered player.

At 22/1, he may offer value for punters seeking an each-way wager. Smith would need to at least reach the final to secure a return on an each-way bet. Were he to make the Grand Slam of Darts final and lose, bettors would be paid out at half the odds, as per the way terms of SpreadEx.

Grand Slam of Darts prediction 2: Michael Smith to win - 22/1 each-way SpreadEx

Grand Slam of Darts betting offers

The Grand Slam of Darts gets underway on Saturday and punters have an opportunity to earn £50 in free bets with Betfred to wager on the event.

Using the Betfred promo code BETFRED50 when signing up, new users can grab one of the largest betting bonuses available, all of which can be used to bet on darts.

Open an account, make a deposit of £10 or more via debit and then wager a minimum of £10 on any event on the sportsbook (excl. virtual sports) at odds of evens or greater.

In return, Betfred will award bettors £30 in free bets and £20 in free acca bets, which punters are available to spend on any sport.

Responsible gambling

The most important thing to remember is to please gamble responsibly. Betting has not been and will never be a surefire to make money.

When betting, only bet what you can afford to lose. That applies to whether you are using sportsbooks, casino sites, bingo sites or any other type of gambling sites.

Gambling can also be addictive, so please take steps to remain in control of your budget. Safe betting sites all have measures in place to support customers that require assistance and provide users with tools to help them stay in control.

There are several charities and healthcare providers should you wish to seek help for gambling-related issues. The providers below offer guidance support and information.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.