Darts betting has surged in popularity, especially during major events like the PDC World Darts Championship, Premier League Darts, and World Matchplay.

The fast-paced nature of darts matches, combined with the sport’s growing global appeal, has made it an increasingly attractive option for bettors, who want to place bets on darts matches and tournaments using the best betting sites in the business.

We’re here to help readers navigate the world of darts betting by identifying the best darts betting sites for wagering on matches and tournaments.

We’ll explore various factors to consider when choosing an online darts betting site, including available markets, competitive odds, user experience, and promotional offers.

Best darts betting sites UK

William Hill

William Hill boasts a fine reputation in the sport, having sponsored several major events. As one of the most established brands in the industry, customers know they will be betting on a top product.

Customers will find a litany of betting markets available with competitive odds across the board.

One of the best features on William Hill is #YourOdds. If you can’t find the market you want, just tweet them with #YourOdds and they may price up your darts bet for you.

William Hill also has a competitive bet £10 get £30 welcome offer. Using the code R30, you can claim the William Hill sign up offer that gives new customers £30 in free bets to use on darts or any other sport.

Bet365

Bet365 is one of the premier betting sites in the industry and it also has an excellent darts product, with extensive markets, competitive odds, and great in-play betting features.

They are notable for their offers for existing customers, who will find a range of bet boosts available for a number of darts betting markets, particularly around major events.

Bet365 also have one of the best live betting experiences on the market, aided by live streaming for darts events, including the PDC World Darts Championship. This facet alone makes it one of the best Darts World Championship betting sites on the market.

They also have a great welcome offer where you bet £10 and get £30 in free bets. Using the Bet365 bonus code INDY2024, users can claim £30 in free bets for signing up with a £10 deposit and bet or alternatively a £5 deposit and bet to earn £15 in free bets.

Betway

Betway are one of the most reliable bookies around, and offer a strong range of markets for darts betting including their #BetYourWay specials. Customers can also expect strong in-play betting options and competitive odds on all major darts events.

The Betway sign up offer provides a £30 matched acca that is perfect for darts bettors to sink their teeth into, especially for major tournaments. Regular bettors can also join Betway’s free bet club that rewards customers with up to £10 in free bets for placing wagers on darts events and more.

Betway particularly stands out as one of the leading Darts Premier League betting sites with its range of free bet promotions that lend itself perfectly for the elite competition that takes place on a weekly basis between February and May.

Betfred

Betfred have one of the biggest darts offerings on the market and solid odds, making it a popular choice for darts bettors.

Existing customers can expect a raft of special offers when betting on darts. These include enhanced odds on selected markets, especially around major events. Bet and get promotions are also available, including bet £5 and get £10 bonuses.

Betfred has the best welcome offer on the market, providing new customers with £50 in free bets after betting £10 online.

Users will need to use the Betfred promo code ‘BETFRED50’ to unlock the bonus, but once you’ve deposited and wagered £10, you will be given £50 in free bets to use on the darts or other markets.

Unibet

Unibet provides one of the best online streaming services in the industry with Unibet TV, allowing users to watch darts streams from a number of major competitions.

As a result, it is one of the best darts betting sites for in-play betting, while you can expect the same expansive list of markets and darts odds as you would find pre-match.

Its darts betting product is already impressive, offering a solid array of markets and odds across a number of competitions. Enhanced prices known as Uniboosts and other promotions are widely available on its website.

Unibet also offers a bet £10 get £40 welcome bonus for new customers. The Unibet sign-up offer is straightforward to claim, users only need to register, deposit and bet £10 on darts or any sports to unlock their bonus.

However, £20 of this bonus is reserved to use on Unibet’s online casino.

How we evaluate the best darts betting sites

We have stringent criteria we expect the best online darts betting sites to meet even to be considered for our list. Here are some of the factors that went into our thinking:

Regulation: We only recommend darts betting sites that are regulated by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC). So you can be confident that every betting site we mention is safe to use.

Reputation: Our recommended online darts betting sites all have strong reputations in the betting industry. We take notice of the reputation of betting sites, especially the opinions of existing customers. All operators come under consideration, so we also note new betting sites as well as established brands.

Gambling responsibly: Responsible gambling tools are a must from darts betting sites. We ensure that our recommended bookmakers have a strong committment to responsible gambling offering a range of tools to support customers.

Payment options: The best betting sites for darts should accept several payment options, from the more traditional debit card and bank transfer methods to e-wallets and cryptocurrency. Many darts bookmakers feature among PayPal betting sites, offering customers flexibility, security and speed when making deposits and withdrawals.

In-play betting: Live betting sites have changed the landscape of online betting. Customers can bet online during tournaments and individual matches. In the case of darts, it means the odds are constantly changing depending on what transpires during the match. Bettors can now take advantage of betting opportunities while watching the matches and place a wager before legs are over.

Customer experience: We always consider the experience online bookies provide to their customers across both their websites and betting apps. If the site design is smart and well laid out, the useability is logical and straightforward, then that all makes for a better customer experience. We also take into account customer support methods and interactions with their teams.

Promotions: We judge darts betting sites on the quality and quantity of their promotions and offers. We considered if these bookies were offering unique deals we hadn’t seen anywhere else. If punters feel like they’re getting more for their money – be that in terms of free bets, odds boosts or one-off promotions – they’re more likely to have a good experience on the site.

Popular darts tournaments to bet on

There are wide range of darts events to bet on and as with all other sports different events offer different markets and specials.

The key events in the darts calendar include PDC World Darts Championship, Premier League Darts, World Matchplay, UK Open, the Grand Slam of Darts and the World Grand Prix and all are covered by the betting sites we have mentioned.

Most markets open up in and around the tournament and this is the time you get the wider range of markets, best offers and enhanced odds too.

You can get the odds on the outright winners pretty early but match markets, tournament specials and more specific markets will open in the days leading up to the event.

Types of darts bets

There are a number of markets on darts betting sites available for each event, especially major tournaments. Here, are a just a sample of what bettors can expect.

Match winner: The simplest darts bet available where bettors wager on the winner of the match.

The simplest darts bet available where bettors wager on the winner of the match. Outright winner: Bets placed on the overall winner of a tournament. The best darts betting sites will often have these markets available all year round, and often have darts odds live minutes after the previous tournament has concluded.

Bets placed on the overall winner of a tournament. The best darts betting sites will often have these markets available all year round, and often have darts odds live minutes after the previous tournament has concluded. Handicap betting: The two players are given a positive or minus value based on their status as the favourite or underdog. The favourite is given a minus value such as -2.5 and the underdog +2.5. In a five-set match, the favourite will have to win the contest 3-0 for a successful wager.

The two players are given a positive or minus value based on their status as the favourite or underdog. The favourite is given a minus value such as -2.5 and the underdog +2.5. In a five-set match, the favourite will have to win the contest 3-0 for a successful wager. Over/under on 180s: Bettors can wager on how many 180s (maximum scores) will be thrown in a match or by an individual player based on the value set by the darts betting site.

Bettors can wager on how many (maximum scores) will be thrown in a match or by an individual player based on the value set by the darts betting site. Highest checkout: Betting on the highest checkout (the number of points scored with a player’s final three darts in a leg).

Betting on the highest checkout (the number of points scored with a player’s final three darts in a leg). Correct score: Predicting the exact scoreline of a match.

Darts betting promotions

Free bets

Free bets are most frequently given to new customers when signing up with a betting site, but there are opportunities to earn these as an existing customer, especially those who bet regularly.

Consider signing up to a bookmaker that runs a loyalty club, such as Betway. That way, you can earn free bets each week by meeting the qualifying requirements.

You may also see a bet and get free bet offer, where a darts betting site will give you a free bet if you wager a certain amount on a specific market.

Enhanced odds

The best darts betting sites will boost the price of multiple bets before a specific match or event, giving punters the chance at a bigger potential payout.

Some betting sites, such as William Hill, offer unbeatable prices on selected enhanced darts betting odds and flash odds, which are in-the-moment price boosts on the latest darts matches.

Money-back specials

Punters can occasionally get their stake back, usually in the form of a free bet with money back specials. You can sometimes get your money back on losing bets as part of a sign up offer.

Create-a-bet

Although not many darts betting sites offer a bet builder tool, like football betting sites, some do a variation of a bet builder called a request or create a bet. Darts bettors put together a wager, send it to a bookmaker and they’ll ask their brokers to price up the bet.

William Hill give darts punters this option with their #YourOdds tool, allowing them to come up with unique bets for events or individual matches.

Darts betting tips and strategy

If you like to do your homework before placing a bet here are a few things to consider, although darts betting sites like to offer darts tips and analysis around the major events.

Take a look at the recent form, especially in specific tournaments and head-to-heads against specific players. Also consider playing styles and match formats as some players are more suited to different formats and it can affect the checkout and 180 markets.

If you are watching the action as it happens take advantage of the in play markets and be ready to take action as the momentum swings, which could give you the most profitable opportunities.

It’s also worth doing your research on the betting sites too as odds and offerings can differ quite substantially across the sites, so if you have a specific bet or player you want to back always check the odds!

Why darts betting is growing in popularity

Darts betting has grown in popularity due to several key factors. The increased television coverage of darts events has brought the sport to a wider audience, sparking greater interest in betting. Many darts betting sites offer live streams of matches, which significantly enhances the in-play betting experience, allowing fans to watch and wager simultaneously.

The variety of betting markets available in darts also makes it an exciting sport to bet on. From quick live bets to long-term tournament winner predictions, there's something for every type of bettor. The fast-paced nature of the game is particularly well-suited to in-play betting, with numerous opportunities arising throughout a match.

The sport's simplicity and accessibility have also contributed to its betting popularity, with easy-to-understand rules make it appealing to new bettors, while the year-round schedule of tournaments provides consistent betting opportunities.

Responsible gambling

Responsible gambling isn’t just a slogan, but a mantra every punter could stand to operate by. Betting should only ever be considered a form of entertainment – it will never be a surefire way to make money, no matter how much you think you know about your chosen sport.

When betting always assume you’ll lose and therefore, only bet what you can afford. Betting can also be addictive, so please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

Make sure you use the safer gambling tools offered by betting companies such as deposit limits, reality checks, loss limits, time-outs and self-exclusion.

If you have gambling-related concerns, then seek independent help. There are several UK charities and institutions that offer support, advice and information, with a few listed below:

Summary: Darts betting sites

While we can recommend what we think are the best darts betting sites, the truth is that every darts bettor is looking for something different from their bookmaker. What’s ‘best’ for one person will be different to what’s ‘best’ for another. The important thing is to decide what is important for you and know how you like to bet.

Whatever your requirements, hopefully, this information can help you make an informed decision about where to place your darts bets.

Each of our recommended operators are fully licensed and regulated by the UKGC, ensuring that customers are using safe betting sites that offer safety and security for both personal and financial data.

Every site listed here is safe and legal but it’s important that you only pick a site that resonates with how you intend to bet and what you want to bet on, so take some time to explore now so you are ready to bet on your darts favourites.

Darts betting sites FAQs

What are the best darts betting sites?

All of our recommended operators provide a great product for darts betting. But, we believe the standout darts betting sites are William Hill, Bet365 and Betway for the diverse range of markets, promotions and top dart odds provided.

What markets are available on darts betting sites?

The best darts betting sites have a litany of markets available for users to bet on. The most popular darts betting markets include match winner, outright winner, over/unders and handicap.

Are darts betting sites safe?

Yes. All our recommended darts betting sites are regulated and licensed by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission, ensuring that users can enjoy a safe and secure gambling experience online.

Can you use free bets on darts betting sites?

Yes. Free bets are widely available on darts betting sites. These can be accessed by signing up or qualifying for promotions as an existing customer. Free bets can be used on several markets for betting on darts online.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.