How much money will Luke Littler earn for winning the World Darts Championship?

Teenage sensation Luke Littler‘s fairytale run has seen him make it all the way to the World Darts Championship final as he faces Luke Humphries with the title on the line on Wednesday evening.

Having already seen off Christian Kist, Andrew Gilding, Matt Campbell, Raymond van Barneveld and Brendan Dolan to reach the semi-finals, 16-year-old Littler added Rob Cross to his list of victims in the last four on Tuesday evening.

Cross knows all about dream runs on debut at Alexandra Palace after he went all the way on his maiden appearance back in 2018 – smashing Phil Taylor in the final – but couldn’t stop the Littler juggernaut, as the teenager cruised to a 6-2 win.

But, fittingly, his final test will be his greatest as pre-tournament favourite Humphries has had to survive a number of scares to reach the showpiece but now appears to have hit his straps, as a 6-0 semi-final demolition of Scott Williams sent an ominous message to the teenage star. Whatever the result, the final is a match not to be missed.

What is the prize money and how much will Luke Littler win?

As well as the Sid Waddell Trophy, there is £2.5m in prize money on offer for the World Darts Championship with the champion – either Littler or Humphries – netting £500,000.

Littler has already netted himself at least a cool £200,000 by winning his semi-final – as that is what the tournament runner-up receives –while losing semi-finalists will pocket £100,000 each and those that reach the quarter-finals winning £50,000.

Fourth-round and third-round losers earn themselves £35,000 and £25,000 respectively while there is £15,000 on offer for the 32 players knocked out in the second round and the 32 first-round losers will take away £7,500.

When is the World Darts Championship?

The World Darts Championship are being held from 15 December 2023 to 3 January 2024 at Alexandra Palace in London.

How to watch the tournament on TV

The World Darts Championship is on Sky Sports’ dedicated Darts channel with coverage beginning on 15 December and running through to the final on 3 January. Sky Sports customers can stream the action online via the app and website.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Schedule of Play

Wednesday January 3

Evening Session (7.30pm)

2024 World Darts Championship final – Luke Littler vs Luke Humphries