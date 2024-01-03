Luke Littler admitted he feels he has yet to face “anything difficult” as the 16-year-old reached the PDC World Darts Championship final.

The teenage sensation from Warrington beat Rob Cross on Tuesday, 2 January, to reach the final, becoming the youngest player ever to do so.

“I only set my goal to win one game and come back after Christmas, and I’m still here,” Littler said.

“No disrespect, but I don’t think anything’s difficult to me,” he added.

Littler faces newly-crowned world No 1 Luke Humphries for the Sid Waddell Trophy at Alexandra Palace on Wednesday from 7.30pm.