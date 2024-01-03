Luke Littler vs Luke Humphries LIVE: Teenage sensation chases historic World Darts Championship win
Will Luke Littler’s remarkable run end with a fairytale finish against the new world No 1?
Teenage superstar Luke Littler is one win away from history as the 16-year-old takes on Luke Humphries in the World Darts Championship final.
Littler’s remarkable run at Alexandra Palace continued with a dominant 6-2 semi-final win against Rob Cross, setting up a tilt at triumph as the debutant continues to thrive on darts’ biggest stage. Cheshire’s Littler, who will not turn 17 until later this month, produced an outstanding performance to captivate a crowd firmly behind a remarkable underdog story, outscoring 2018 champion Cross.
The teenager has surpassed Kirk Shepherd, who was 21 years and 88 days old when he reached this stage in 2008, as the youngest finalist in tournament history, with five-time champion Raymond van Barneveld among his victims en route to Wednesday night’s final.
He will face a major challenge in the decider with Humphries in outstanding form. The pre-tournament favourite swept aside Scott Williams in his semi-final, taking the match without losing a set and climbing to No 1 in the world. The three-time major winner will now bid to spoil Littler’s party and claim the World Championship crown for the first time.
Follow all the live build-up below, and get the latest darts betting site offers here:
A tale of two Lukes as Littler and Humphries go head to head in world championship final
Luke Littler’s teenage dream concludes when he faces Luke Humphries in the World Championship final on Wednesday evening.
Here is a look at how the players match up:
Big scoring
The teenager created history in his first-round win over Christian Kist by recording the highest average of a debutant at the World Championship and that set the tone for a high-scoring performance.
Littler’s three-dart tournament average is 101.82, he has thrown 50 180s and crucially is operating at a 45 per cent success rate on checkouts.
Humphries’ average is slightly down at 99.33, but he has also thrown a half-century of maximums and has taken out 41 per cent of his double attempts.
A tale of two Lukes as Littler and Humphries go head to head in world championship final
Luke Littler’s teenage dream concludes when he faces Luke Humphries in the World Championship final on Wednesday evening.
The 16-year-old is the youngest ever player to reach the decider in a remarkable Alexandra Palace journey, but he will face the toughest test yet against the new world number one.
Here is a look at how the players match up:
Routes to final
The pair have had differing journeys to the final. Despite his tender years, Littler has had the most serene path, dropping just six sets.
He proved he is already at a level to compete with the very best as he took out UK Open champion Andrew Gilding, walloped five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld and then beat 2018 title winner Rob Cross in stunning fashion.
Humphries’ route has been a little rockier as he was taken to a final-set decider against Ricardo Pietreczko in the third round and then needed a sudden-death leg to beat Joe Cullen in the fourth.
He looks to be coming into form just at the right time, though, as he whitewashed Scott Williams 6-0 in the semi-final, producing the 10th best three-dart average ever at the Alexandra Palace, with six 100+ checkouts.
Luke Littler throws darts while still in nappies as star shares old family video
Teenage sensation Luke Littler is seen throwing darts while still in nappies as the player shared an old family video.
The 16-year-old, who has captured the hearts of fans around the world with his performances so far at Alexandra Palace, is seen in the family video throwing darts at the board.
The footage of Littler when he was just 18 months old is believed to have been taken by his mother in 2008, and was shared by the player on his Instagram page.
What is the prize money?
As well as the Sid Waddell Trophy, there is £2.5m in prize money on offer for the World Darts Championship with the champion netting a cool £500,000.
The runner-up earns a cool £200,000 while semi-finalists will pocket £100,000 each and those that reach the quarter-finals winning £50,000.
Fourth-round and third-round losers earn themselves £35,000 and £25,000 respectively while there is £15,000 on offer for the 32 players knocked out in the second round and the 32 first-round losers will take away £7,500.
‘A generational talent'
Luke Littler has been lighting up the junior darts competitions for quite a while but it’s been his run at the World Darts Championship this year that has really boosted his profile and plastered his name across the sports pages of the UK newspapers.
The CEO of the PDC Matt Porter spoke to Sky Sports about Littler’s rise to fame and how he believes the 16-year-old is ‘a generational talent’.
Take a look:
How to watch the final on TV
The World Darts Championship final is on Sky Sports’ dedicated Darts channel with coverage beginning at 7.30pm on 3 January. Sky Sports customers can stream the action online via the SkyGo app and website.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.
What time is the World Darts Championship final today?
The final session kicks off at 7.30pm GMT on Wednesday at Alexandra Palace with Luke Littler vs Luke Humphries.
The final is a best-of-13-set marathon and we can expect the two Lukes to take the stage around 8.15pm, but which one will become world champion?
Could playing darts make you smarter?
Luke Littler’s impressive run at the PDC World Darts Championship has stirred up some fresh buzz around the sport.
The 16-year-old became the youngest person ever to reach the final in the iconic contest – and anyone who’s been watching will know there’s a lot of skill involved.
Although impeccably controlled aim may be the key component to winning, darts is all about numbers. Players start with a score of 501 and have to try and get down to zero the quickest, by getting high numbers on the board – but they must end precisely on zero with a double, so there’s a lot of maths and mental gymnastics involved.
It may be a game we often associate with pubs – but could darts actually help us all sharpen our brains and get smarter?
Could playing darts make you smarter?
Teen star Luke Littler’s performance at the World Darts Championship has put the sport under the spotlight
Humphries remembers playing 12-year-old Littler
Tonight’s World Darts championship finalists, Luke Littler and Luke Humphries, have met at the oche once before. Humphries took on a then 12-year-old Littler in a local competition back in 2019 and admits that Littler was ‘scarily good’ back then.
Humphries said: “The first time I played with him I think he was 12 and he was scarily good then. It was in a local competition and he missed a 164 to go ahead. I think I took out 64 and 3, see that says a lot that I remember what happened.
“I remember knowing that when you’re a 12-year-old playing that well, there is some talent there.
“A lot of people have come and gone, but he’s showed that he’s the real deal, and regardless of what happens tomorrow he’s got a massive, massive bright future.”
Humphries expecting ‘game of his life'
Speaking on Tuesday evening after his 6-0 victory over Scott Williams, Luke Humphries gave his thoughts on how he thinks today’s World Darts Championship final will play out and whether Luke Littler will be able to rise to the occasion at just 16-years-old.
“Nothing is going to faze him,” Humphries said of Littler. “If he plays like he did tonight, tomorrow is not going to faze him at all, so I will probably have to play the game of my life.
“I know what’s in front of me and what the task is. I’ve got to play at my best tomorrow but I’m hoping I make him play his best as well and we give the fans hopefully one of the best world finals we have ever seen.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies