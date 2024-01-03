Watch the moment 16-year-old Luke Littler collects his trophy after finishing runner-up in the World Darts Championship.

The teenage sensation came up just short against Luke Humphries, who won 7-4 in the showpiece event.

Despite seeing his fairytale run end in heartbreak, Littler will leave Alexandra Palace with memories that will last a lifetime, having beaten Raymond van Barneveld, Brendan Dolan and Rob Cross en route to the final.

After bursting onto the scene last month, the 16-year-old has been thrust into the sporting spotlight, and may never look back.