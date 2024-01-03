Watch the moment Luke Humphries celebrates a historic win in the World Darts Championship final against 16-year-old Luke Littler.

The pair played out an instant classic at Alexandra Palace on Wednesday night (3 January) and it was Humphries who stormed to a 7-4 victory.

As well as being crowned world champion, the Englishman has also become the highest-ranked darts player in the world.

Ahead of the match, all eyes were on teenage sensation Littler, after his historic run to the final.

While he finishes runner-up, he will leave with memories that will last a lifetime, after beating Raymond van Barneveld, Brendan Dolan and Rob Cross en route to the final.