Luke Littler will compete for the biggest win of his young career so far when he takes on the top three ranked players in the world in the Premier League Darts finals at the O2 Arena in London tonight.

Littler topped the table with 40 points and four nightly wins across the 16-night season leading up to the play-off finals.

The reigning world champion and world No 1, Luke Humphries, finished second, ahead of last year’s Premier League winner Michael van Gerwen and the 2023 world champion Michael Smith, who edged out Nathan Aspinall for the fourth spot in the finals.

Tonight Littler will take on Smith in a best-of-19-leg shootout, while Van Gerwen meets Humphries in the other semi-final. The two winners will collide in a best-of-21 final to crown the champion.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the Premier League Darts final?

The Premier League Darts finals night takes place tonight, Thursday 23 May, with the action from the 02 Arena set to get going at around 7.30pm BST.

How to watch

The Premier League Darts finals night will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action, with coverage beginning at 7pm BST.

Sky Sports customers can stream the live action online using the Sky Go app and website.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Premier League Darts table

Littler topped the standings after 16 nights of intense competition around Europe.

Pos Player Points Matches won Scoring average Checkout success 1 Luke Littler (Q) 40 35 114 39.10% 2 Luke Humphries (Q) 36 33 107 41.42% 3 Michael van Gerwen (Q) 29 29 79 41.50% 4 Michael Smith (Q) 29 31 93 39.26% 5 Nathan Aspinall 25 29 74 36.29% 6 Rob Cross 17 26 55 41.07% 7 Gerwyn Price 12 23 65 40.60% 8 Peter Wright 4 18 43 35.47%

Odds

Luke Humphries 6/4

Luke Littler 7/4

Michael van Gerwen 4/1

Michael Smith 5/1

Prize money

Overall winner: £275,000.

Runner-up: £125,000.

Losing semi-finalists: £85,000.

The four players who didn’t make the play-offs in London will receive £60,000.

Total prize pot: £1m.

Each round winner: £10,000.

Prediction

It is perfectly poised and all four players have a good chance of taking home the title. Littler topped the table, Humphries registered best scoring average, Van Gerwen recorded the highest checkout percentage and Smith has such a strong record over his semi-final opponent, Littler, that he will fancy of his chances of making the final. It’s hard to call, but we’re opting for Luke Humphries to back up his world title and get the job done.

