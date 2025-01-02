World Darts Championship LIVE: Littler vs Bunting and Van Gerwen vs Dobey semi-final updates
The 17-year-old sensation Littler takes is back in action after MVG battles Dobey in tonight’s semi-final ties at Alexandra Palace
Luke Littler battles Stephen Bunting for a place in tomorrow’s World Darts Championship final with the semi-finals taking place tonight at Alexandra Palace.
The 17-year old remains the tournament favourite ahead of tonight’s main match-up, and he faces 39-year-old Bunting, who has never made the final of this competition.
And ahead of that fixture, Michael van Gerwen will face Chris Dobey for the other spot in the final, with the Dutchman – who has won this tournament three times – the bookies’ favourite to take the win.
With Luke Humphries having crashed out of the tournament in the fourth round, we’re guaranteed a new winner in 2025, and with three of the four semi-finalists having never won before, fans are in for an intriguing couple of days at Ally Pally, with the final places of the Premier League Darts 2025 also set to be decided.
Follow all of the build-up from Ally Pally in our live blog below:
WDC format & odds
Tonight’s semi-finals are the best of 11 sets, while the final tomorrow is the best of 13.
At the moment, Luke Littler is the tournament favourite at odds of 4/7, with van Gerwen priced at 5/2. Bunting is third favourite, at 17/2, while Dobey is priced at 12/1 ahead of the semis.
World Darts Championship 2025: Scores, schedule and results
Here’s the full schedule for the remainder of the tournament:
Thursday January 2 (7.30pm)
Semi-finals:
Michael van Gerwen vs Chris Dobey
Luke Littler vs Stephen Bunting
Friday January 3 (8pm)
Friday January 3 (8pm)

Final: Van Gerwen/Dobey v Littler/Bunting
World Darts Championship LIVE
The PDC Paddy Power World Darts Championship 2024/25 reaches a thrilling finale this week, to conclude a packed festive period of action at Alexandra Palace.
And there will be a new champion after holder Luke Humphries was stunned by two-time winner Peter Wright in the last 16.
As the Luke Littler effect sweeps across the sport, ‘The Nuke’ entered this year’s championship as favourite, while former world champion Michael van Gerwen is still on a potential final collision course ahead of tonight’s semi-final ties.
Tonight sees van Gerwen take on Chris Dobey in the first match, before Littler faces Stephen Bunting in the pick of the semi-finals.
World Darts Championship LIVE
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s semi-finals at the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace.
We start with three-time winner Michael van Gerwen facing Chris Dobey, before tournament favourite Luke Littler takes on Stephen Bunting.
And we’ll have all the latest build-up, news and updates right here.
