PDC World Darts Championship LIVE: Latest scores and results including James Wade
Wade, a four-time semi-finalist, gets his campaign underway at the Ally Pally
The PDC World Darts Championship continues today with an afternoon session that should bring some exciting action. The headline match is a second round clash between England’s James Wade and Canada’s Matt Campbell.
The 34-year-old Campbell was forced to dig deep in his first round match against Lourence Ilagan who fought back from two sets down only for the Canadian to claim a narrow 3-2 victory. Wade, meanwhile, enters the competition at this stage due to his superior world ranking.
The 40-year-old is looking to get his tournament off to a fine start emulating so of the heavy hitters like Gerwyn Price, Luke Humphries and Michael Smith who have all advanced into round three.
There are also three first round matches taking place this afternoon with Ian White facing Tomoya Goto, Ritchie Edhouse playing Jeffrey de Graaf and Keegan Brown going up against Boris Krcmar.
Follow all the darts action below
Ritchie Edhouse 1(0) - 0(1) Jeffrey de Graaf
Jeffrey de Graaf has the opening throws off the second set and starts off with a 180! That’s his first of the match and puts him in control of the leg.
Edhouse’s response isn’t the greatest and De Graaf is quickly down to a finish on 136. A trip of 60 leaves him with 76 but he misses it.
The Dutchman is so far in front that Edhouse has given the leg up. De Graaf hits double 6 to start the second set with a win.
Ritchie Edhouse 1(0) - 0(0) Jeffrey de Graaf
Ritchie Edhouse needs to hold his throw. A 140 puts him in control before three trips less of less than 60 keep him on the ropes. De Graaf’s scoring isn’t any better and he lets Edhouse get away with it.
Needing 50, Edhouse works his way to double 8 then sinks it with his final throw to claim the opening set.
Ritchie Edhouse 0(2) - 0(2) Jeffrey de Graaf
De Graaf is growing into the match nicely and he’s the first to the checkout in the fourth leg. He needs just 41 and nails it with two darts.
The Dutchman is back on level terms. The first set is going down to the wire.
Ritchie Edhouse 0(2) - 0(1) Jeffrey de Graaf
Edhouse is under a slight bit of pressure after nine high scoring darts leave him with 90 for the checkout. Edhouse has the chance to finish the set but hits the outer rim of the bullseye.
With 90, De Graaf hits 18, then double 18, then double 18 again! He takes the leg.
Ritchie Edhouse 0(2) - 0(0) Jeffrey de Graaf
De Graaf needs to work his way into the match and a three dart score of 137 will help. Only slightly though as Edhouse lands the opening 180 of the match!
He follows that up with a 105 to leaves a 116 checkout out against the throw. Edhouse mis-throws and leaves himself with 4. De Graaf fails to capitalise on the mistake and Edhouse closes out the leg.
Ritchie Edhouse 0(1) - 0(0) Jeffrey de Graaf
Ritchie Edhouse has the throw to start this match and opens up with a respectable 97. The 40-year-old will be hoping to get into the match quickly.
He feels his way around the board, fluctuating between the 20, 19 and 18 as he tries to target the trebles. A 140 is his highest score with sets up 48 for the opening leg.
16 hit, double 16 hit! Job done.
Ritchie Edhouse 0(0) - 0(0) Jeffrey de Graaf
The action keeps coming as Ritchie Edhouse and Jeffrey de Graaf both make their way to the stage for the second match of the afternoon.
This is another first round encounter and the fans are fully embracing the darts atmosphere. There’s drinking, there’s chanting, there’s singing.
Edhouse has had three previous appearances at the World Championship. He’s gone out twice in the second round and once at this stage.
Tomoya Goto defeats Ian White 3-1
Ian White 1-3 Tomoya Goto
Ian White needs to break the throw to stay in the match but Goto starts off with another 180!
A 121 follows but White claws his way back into the leg with a maximum! Goto’s next three darts bring him 140 and he’s left with 60 to win. Goto hits the 20 but misses double top twice!
136 for White to checkout. He misses the treble 20. Goto has three darts at double 20... he needs one!
Tomoya Goto wins the match and knocks Ian White out of the World Championship!
Ian White 1 (0)-2 (2) Tomoya Goto
Ian White starts the next leg with an impressive 140 but Goto nails a 180 to take control of the second leg.
A second 180 of the leg brings him down to 81 and he’ll have the first chance to checkout. Goto hits 19, 12 and then the 25 as he misses the bullseye!
25 left to win, Goto gets another chance at the oche. He hits 9 and lands the double 8!
Goto is one leg away from winning the match!
