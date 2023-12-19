✕ Close World Darts Championship: Michael Smith says he doesn’t want to be ‘former world champion’

The PDC World Darts Championship continues today with an afternoon session that should bring some exciting action. The headline match is a second round clash between England’s James Wade and Canada’s Matt Campbell.

The 34-year-old Campbell was forced to dig deep in his first round match against Lourence Ilagan who fought back from two sets down only for the Canadian to claim a narrow 3-2 victory. Wade, meanwhile, enters the competition at this stage due to his superior world ranking.

The 40-year-old is looking to get his tournament off to a fine start emulating so of the heavy hitters like Gerwyn Price, Luke Humphries and Michael Smith who have all advanced into round three.

There are also three first round matches taking place this afternoon with Ian White facing Tomoya Goto, Ritchie Edhouse playing Jeffrey de Graaf and Keegan Brown going up against Boris Krcmar.

Follow all the darts action below plus find the latest tips and offers right here: