World Darts Championship LIVE: Latest updates as Raymond van Barneveld faces Jim Williams in third round
The five-time World Champion looks to reach last-16 and set up clash with 16-year-old Luke Littler
Raymond van Barneveld returns to the oche on Friday afternoon hoping to set up a blockbuster clash with rising superstar Luke Littler in the last-16. The 56-year-old has impressed during the PDC World Darts Championship this year following a 3-1 victory over Polish debutant Radek Szaganski in round two.
“I enjoy that boy. Really formidable,” Van Barneveld said of Littler. “He’s 16 years old. When I was 16, I was still playing with Playmobil, haha! I have huge respect for that little guy and I can’t wait to play against him.
“I don’t underestimate Jim Williams at all and I don’t think it’s respectful to Jim Williams if we only talk about Luke Littler. Of course I know that I will possibly get Littler, but Jim is a fantastic player so I don’t want to look beyond that yet.”
Barney averaged 99.81 and pinned 11 of his 20 darts at double to defeat Szaganski 3-1 in his opener and now the five-time world champion must get past the man who provided the biggest shock of the tournament so far - a comprehensive 3-0 win to knock out Peter Wright in the second round.
Follow all the action from the World Darts Championship below:
World Darts Championship 2024
Damon Heta 0-1 (2-2) Berry van Peer
This is a match. A sensational leg sees both players leave finishes after nine darts. Van Peer misses his effort but leaves just 58. Heta does the same but has 72 to win.
Van Peer lands 18 and has two shots at double tops - he misses both! Heta scores 40 to leave double 16 with one throw... he misses!
The Dutchman comes back and finally checks out. The second set is level again.
World Darts Championship 2024
Damon Heta 0-1 (2-1) Berry van Peer
Response! Van Peer scores brilliantly to set up a 125 finish. He hits 25, then treble 20 and has a shy at double top but sends it too high.
Heta isn’t on a finish so Van Peer gets to come back to the oche. He needs one more dart to take out 40 and get himself a leg in the second set.
World Darts Championship 2024
Damon Heta 0-1 (2-0) Berry van Peer
Very impressive stuff from Heta. Against the throw in this leg he starts off with a 180 followed by two 140s to leave just 41 after nine darts.
He finishes off with a 9 and then double 16 for a winning 11 dart leg.
World Darts Championship 2024
Damon Heta 0-1 (1-0) Berry van Peer
Damon Heat comes out after the break with a low 57 and needs to click into gear. He follows up with a 100 but Berry van Peer nails another 180 to pile on the pressure.
The Dutchman leaves 130 but slides into the treble 5 instead of the treble 20. A trip of 54 leaves him with 76 but Heta isn’t done.
With 144 left he lands two doubles but misses double 18. Van Peer fails to checkout 76 and Heta takes the leg!
World Darts Championship 2024
Damon Heta 0-1 (0-0) Berry van Peer
Van Peer has taken the opening two legs and is now throwing to win the set. Heta is the first man to set up a finish and leaves 167, he misses treble 20 though and decides to set up with a solid 131.
It’s not enough though!
Van Peer pings his third dart into double 14 and completes a huge checkout of 142 to take the leg and the set. What a display from the Dutchman so far.
World Darts Championship 2024
Damon Heta 0-0 (0-2) Berry van Peer
Now we’re cooking. The first maximum of the match goes to the Australian (Heta) but Van Peer responds with a 180 of his own! The scoring is strong and Heta leaves himself 68. A couple of slip ups leaves him with one shot at double 16 but he hits the single.
Van Peer has a finish of double 19. He hits!
World Darts Championship 2024
Damon Heta 0-0 (0-1) Berry van Peer
Berry van Peer has the darts in this opening set and leg. He scores very well and leaves a finish of 64. In response Damon Heta misses his treble to checkout 164.
Van Peer only sets up one dart at double 18 and flings it wide. Heta misses out again and the leg slips away from him as Van Peer nails 36 in the next trip.
Damon Heta vs Berry van Peer
Here come the players.
Damon Heta, the world number 10, strides onto the stage to take on the impressive Berry van Peer. The Dutchman is on his World Championship debut and could secure a spot in the last-16 with a win today.
