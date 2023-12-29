✕ Close Teenage darts sensation Luke Littler admits he has ‘nothing to lose’ in historic run

Raymond van Barneveld returns to the oche on Friday afternoon hoping to set up a blockbuster clash with rising superstar Luke Littler in the last-16. The 56-year-old has impressed during the PDC World Darts Championship this year following a 3-1 victory over Polish debutant Radek Szaganski in round two.

“I enjoy that boy. Really formidable,” Van Barneveld said of Littler. “He’s 16 years old. When I was 16, I was still playing with Playmobil, haha! I have huge respect for that little guy and I can’t wait to play against him.

“I don’t underestimate Jim Williams at all and I don’t think it’s respectful to Jim Williams if we only talk about Luke Littler. Of course I know that I will possibly get Littler, but Jim is a fantastic player so I don’t want to look beyond that yet.”

Barney averaged 99.81 and pinned 11 of his 20 darts at double to defeat Szaganski 3-1 in his opener and now the five-time world champion must get past the man who provided the biggest shock of the tournament so far - a comprehensive 3-0 win to knock out Peter Wright in the second round.

Follow all the action from the World Darts Championship below: