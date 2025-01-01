Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

World Darts Championship LIVE: Latest quarter-final action as Dobey faces Price before Luke Littler returns

The quarter-finals begin on New Year’s Day, with Chris Dobey facing Gerwyn Price before Luke Littler returns tonight against Nathan Aspinall

Michael Jones
Wednesday 01 January 2025 10:30 GMT
Comments
Luke Littler explains why he burst into tears after opening World Championship win

The quarter-finals of the World Darts Championship start today, as the new year begins with some of the sport’s biggest names facing off at Alexandra Palace.

Today’s action sees Chris Dobey face Gerwyn Price, while Michael van Gerwen battles Callan Rydz.

Then, the tantalising evening session gets underway with Peter Wright vs Stephen Bunting, before favourite and 17-year-old sensation Luke Littler takes on Nathan Aspinall.

We’re guaranteed a new winner in 2025 after defending champion Luke Humphries lost 4-1 to Wright in round three, with the Englishman joining two-time champion Gary Anderson and second seed Michael Smith as notable names to exit the competition early on.

And we could yet be in for more shocks at Ally Pally as the quarter-finals get underway - follow all the action unfold below:

World Darts Championship LIVE

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s World Darts Championship action.

It’s quarter-finals day with the last eight challengers all hoping to book a spot in the semi-finals and take one step closer to winning the world title.

Coverage will be shown on Sky Sports throughout the day with big-hitters like Chris Dobey and Michael van Gerwen in action during the afternoon session before Luke Littler takes to the stage in the evening session tonight.

Who will make it to the final four? Let’s find out...

Mike Jones1 January 2025 10:18

