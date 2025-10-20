Joseph Parker will not underestimate Fabio Wardley in London showdown

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Joseph Parker feels Fabio Wardley’s white-collar boxing background should be consigned to the past and will not take him lightly on Saturday night.

Parker (36-3, 24KOs) has swapped waiting around for undisputed world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk for a bout with British fighter Wardley (19-0-1, 18KOs) at O2 Arena.

Wardley’s entrance into boxing occurred via a handful of white-collar bouts around the same time Parker got his hands on the WBO title in 2016, but the New Zealander, with an enormous amateur pedigree, downplayed any notion Saturday will be straightforward.

“For me it is a great story,” WBO mandatory challenger Parker said.

“With the white-collar background, not going through the same route that other fighters have been through like being an amateur and going around the world, so to do what he’s done, it is quite amazing, but I don’t think we should be touching on it any more.

“He’s actually done really good in the professional game and now look where he’s at.

“I know he had that background as a white-collar fighter, but now he has a lot more experience under his belt and he is in this position because he works hard, backs himself and believes in himself.”

Wardley’s reputation has grown in recent years, especially after two thrilling bouts with Olympian Frazer Clarke, but the sceptics were out after he required a stunning 10th-round knock-out to beat Justis Huni after he trailed on judges’ scorecards.

Parker countered: “People are judging him too harshly on one performance. Look at Frazer, he has been in the game a long time and the way Fabio fought from first fight to second fight, made adjustments, made a devastating KO.

“He was getting out-boxed (against Huni) but in boxing they always say it takes one punch and that is the best example, that it takes one punch to change the course of everything.

“We have seen he can carry his power until last rounds, so the preparation is still the same but I need to be even fitter than I was in the last fight.”

Parker beat last-minute opponent Martin Bakole emphatically inside two rounds in February, but had been set to fight for the IBF belt until Daniel Dubois pulled out.

It was then Dubois and not Parker who earned an opportunity against Usyk at Wembley in July.

Usyk was expected to finally face Parker after he demolished Dubois, but on September 7 he was given a 90-day medical extension by the WBO. Instead of waiting for the undefeated Ukrainian to fulfil his obligation, or vacate the belt or be stripped of the crown, Parker chose to put his mandatory challenger tag on the line.

“My goal was to be champion of world and it got taken away two days in front of me, so now I just want to bash whoever is in front of me,” Parker insisted.

“I know everyone was talking about Usyk and I was hopeful I would get that fight, but as we know he is injured. Is he injured? Something is happening and he got the extension, but I’m just grateful that Wardley put his hand up.

“No regrets. If Usyk is available, great, smash his face too, but if he’s not available? I just worry about now what I can control and who is in front of me.”