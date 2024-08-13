Aaron Wan Bissaka leaves Manchester United to join West Ham

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has left Manchester United to join West Ham in a £15m deal.

United are poised to sign the Morocco international Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich as the right-back’s replacement.

They have made a £35m loss on Wan-Bissaka, a £50m buy from Crystal Palace in 2019, but risked losing him on a free transfer after he entered the final year of his contract at Old Trafford. Wan-Bissaka, who was signed after United claimed they had a database of 804 right-backs to consider, scored two goals in 190 appearances for them, the last in May’s FA Cup final win over Manchester City.

The 26-year-old has signed a seven-year contract with West Ham and becomes their eighth summer signing after Max Kilman, Niclas Fullkrug, Crysencio Summerville, Luis Guilherme, Guido Rodriguez, Wes Foderingham and Jean-Clair Todibo. The Hammers have spent around £130m as they prepare for Julen Lopetegui’s first season as manager.

Wan-Bissaka, who will compete with Vladimir Coufal for the right-back role, said he was pleased to be back in his native London and described it as an easy decision to move. “It was a no-brainer for me to join West Ham,” he said. “I’m excited and happy to be here.”

Tim Steidten, West Ham’s technical director added: "I am delighted we’ve been able to get the deal to sign Aaron over the line. He’s exactly the type of player we’re looking to attract to this club in the prime years of his career.

“He’s an incredibly talented defender who we rate very highly – superb in one-on-one situations. He’s versatile too, which is clearly another positive. He’s played over 170 Premier League games during his career – he knows the division inside-out.”

Wan-Bissaka becomes the third defender United have sold this summer after Alvaro Fernandez and Willy Kambwala. They are set to take the total of arrivals at the back to three, with fees agreed with Bayern Munich for both Matthijs de Ligt and Mazraoui.