After a big summer of sport with the Euro 2024 tournament and the Olympics just closing its curtains in Paris and giving way to the Paralympics, football fans will be relieved to hear that the Premier League is back to fill that football-shaped hole.

On Friday 16 August, Manchester United will kick off the 24/25 Premier League season as it takes on Fulham at Old Trafford, with Sky Sports showing its first of 124 exclusive live Premier League matches.

To celebrate the return of the EFL and Premier League, Sky is currently running a tasty deal, which gets you the Sky Stream box, Sky Sports and Sky TV with a £216 discount, and even throws in Netflix for free, bringing the package down to its lowest-ever price.

The bundle includes 1,400 live matches across the EFL and Premier League, with Ultra HD added as an extra for no additional cost. Here’s how to secure the deal, and what you get as part of the bundle.

Sky Stream, Sky Sports, Sky TV and Netflix bundle: Was £52 per month, now £43 per month, Sky.com

open image in gallery ( Sky )

Sky has discounted its Sky Stream bundle to its lowest-ever price. You get the all-new Sky Stream box, which negates the need for a satellite dish because it streams content over the internet. The broadcaster recently rolled out a new update to the streaming box, reducing the latency on Sky Sports Main Event.

Working like a Fire TV Stick, you get access to a host of streaming services, apps, games and more, as well as live TV and premium channels, including Sky Atlantic. You can also pause and rewind like you would with regular Sky TV.

With this bundle, footy fans get access to nine dedicated Sky Sports channels, showing 400 live matches across the Premier League and EFL. You also get access to Sky’s new Sports Plus streaming service, which will have live games from the Championship, League One and League Two.

You’ll save £216 over the course of a 24-month contract. It also comes with a Netflix Standard with Ads subscription for 24 months with Sky, meaning you can watch Netflix hits, such as Baby Reindeer and the new season of Squid Game, which premieres later this year. That’s essentially an additional £119.76 saving across the 24 months.

Read our review of the Sky Stream box for everything you need to know