Chelsea travel to AC Milan in the Champions League tonight as Graham Potter’s side look to back up last week’s 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge and take a key step towards qualification.

The Blues got their first win of the group stages last week against the Italian champions but there remains significant pressure ahead of their trip to the San Siro in a wide open Group C.

Chelsea still have fixtures against FC Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb to come and a draw in Milan would ensure they remain above Stefano Pioli’s side ahead of the final two matches.

Potter’s side comfortably beat Wolves 3-0 on Saturday, while Milan defeated Juventus 2-0. The Italians will want to put in a better performance at home after being comprehensively swept aside in the reverse fixture.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is AC Milan vs Chelsea?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 11 October at the San Siro, Milan.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7pm. BT Sport subscribers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What is the team news?

Graham Potter rotated his team for the 3-0 win over Wolves on Saturday so Reece James, Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Matteo Kovacic can all expect to come back into the side. N’Golo Kante remains out while Wesley Fofana picked up a knee injury in the win over Milan last week.

Milan welcomed back Theo Hernandez for the 2-0 win over Juventus last weekend but they remain without goalkeeper Mike Maignan, as well as Alexis Saelemaekers, Simon Kjaer and Alessandro Florenzi. Olivier Giroud will continue to lead the line with support from Rafael Leao and Brahim Diaz.

Predicted line-ups

Milan: Tatarusanu; Dest, Kalulu, Tomori, Hernandez; Bennacer, Tonali; Krunic, Diaz, Leao; Giroud

Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Silva, Koulibaly; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell; Mount, Aubameyang, Sterling

Odds

Milan: 9/5

Draw: 11/5

Chelsea: 6/5

Prediction

This should be much tougher for Chelsea than last week’s fixture at Stamford Bridge. Milan will offer more of a threat but a draw should still be a good result for the Blues. Milan 1-1 Chelsea