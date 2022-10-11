AC Milan vs Chelsea prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?
AC Milan vs Chelsea TV channel, time and everything you need to know ahead of Champions League fixture
Chelsea and Graham Potter face their biggest test of the Champions League so far as they travel to the San Siro to face AC Milan tonight.
After their opening defeat to Dinamo Zagreb, which spelled the end for Thomas Tuchel, and an opening draw for Potter against FC Salzburg, Chelsea faced a tricky situation in Group C.
But last week’s 3-0 win over the Italian champions eased some of the pressure, although the reverse fixtures remains a pivotal moment in the club’s European campaign.
Chelsea are a side in form, however, as displayed by their impressive victory over Milan at Stamford Bridge. The hosts will be desperate to produce a more competitive display after being comfortably beaten by Chelsea last time out.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is AC Milan vs Chelsea?
The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 11 October at the San Siro, Milan.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7pm. BT Sport subscribers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.
What is the team news?
Graham Potter rotated his team for the 3-0 win over Wolves on Saturday so Reece James, Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Matteo Kovacic can all expect to come back into the side. N’Golo Kante remains out while Wesley Fofana picked up a knee injury in the win over Milan last week.
Milan welcomed back Theo Hernandez for the 2-0 win over Juventus last weekend but they remain without goalkeeper Mike Maignan, as well as Alexis Saelemaekers, Simon Kjaer and Alessandro Florenzi. Olivier Giroud will continue to lead the line with support from Rafael Leao and Brahim Diaz.
Predicted line-ups
Milan: Tatarusanu; Dest, Kalulu, Tomori, Hernandez; Bennacer, Tonali; Krunic, Diaz, Leao; Giroud
Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Silva, Koulibaly; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell; Mount, Aubameyang, Sterling
Odds
Milan: 9/5
Draw: 11/5
Chelsea: 6/5
Prediction
This should be much tougher for Chelsea than last week’s fixture at Stamford Bridge. Milan will offer more of a threat but a draw should still be a good result for the Blues. Milan 1-1 Chelsea
