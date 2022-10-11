Jump to content

AC Milan vs Chelsea predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

AC Milan vs Chelsea live stream, how to watch and all you need to know ahead of the Champions League fixture

Jamie Braidwood
Tuesday 11 October 2022 08:37
Comments
Graham Potter intends to fully utilise Chelsea squad: 'We can’t succeed with 11'

Chelsea face AC Milan at the San Siro in the Champions League tonight in their biggest test so far under Graham Potter.

Last week’s 3-0 win over the Italian champions was their first of the Champions League group stages and eased a bit of pressure on Chelsea after their winless start.

But a defeat in Italy could still make qualification to the knockout stages awkward, and Stefano Pioli’s side will be determined to put in a better performance at home than last weekend.

Chelsea are in a good run of form and have won three games in a row in all competitions, including an impressive 3-0 win over Wolves on Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is AC Milan vs Chelsea?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 11 October at the San Siro, Milan.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7pm. BT Sport subscribers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What is the team news?

Graham Potter rotated his team for the 3-0 win over Wolves on Saturday so Reece James, Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Matteo Kovacic can all expect to come back into the side. N’Golo Kante remains out while Wesley Fofana picked up a knee injury in the win over Milan last week.

Milan welcomed back Theo Hernandez for the 2-0 win over Juventus last weekend but they remain without goalkeeper Mike Maignan, as well as Alexis Saelemaekers, Simon Kjaer and Alessandro Florenzi. Olivier Giroud will continue to lead the line with support from Rafael Leao and Brahim Diaz.

Predicted line-ups

Milan: Tatarusanu; Dest, Kalulu, Tomori, Hernandez; Bennacer, Tonali; Krunic, Diaz, Leao; Giroud

Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Silva, Koulibaly; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell; Mount, Aubameyang, Sterling

Odds

Milan: 9/5

Draw: 11/5

Chelsea: 6/5

Prediction

This should be much tougher for Chelsea than last week’s fixture at Stamford Bridge. Milan will offer more of a threat but a draw should still be a good result for the Blues. Milan 1-1 Chelsea

