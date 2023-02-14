Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

AC Milan host Tottenham in the Champions League round of 16 tonight with both sides hoping wins in European football can provide a welcome boost to their topsy-turvy league form.

Stefano Pioli’s side beat Torino 1-0 on Friday but three consecutive prior defeats have left the reigning Serie A champions languishing in fifth place.

Tottenham, meanwhile, failed to back up an excellent 1-0 Premier League victory over Manchester City and capitulated to a dismal 4-1 defeat to Leicester City on Saturday.

Antonio Conte’s side are unbeaten in all four competitive games against the Italian side with their most recent a goalless second-leg draw when the sides met in a 2011 Champions League round-of-16 tie.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is AC Milan v Tottenham?

The Champions League first leg will kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 14 February.

How can I watch it?

Milan vs Tottenham will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage starting from 7pm.

What is the team news?

Spurs face a midfield crisis with Rodrigo Bentancur ruled out for the rest of the season after the midfielder ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in the fixture against Leicester. Yves Bissouma is also injured while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is unavailable through suspension. Captain Hugo Lloris and left-back Ryan Sessegnon also miss out through injury.

Milan are boosted by the return of Fikayo Tomori and Ismael Bennacer but remain without Alessandro Florenzi, Sergino Dest, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Mike Maignan.

Predicted line-ups

AC Milan: Tatarusanu; Kalulu, Kjaer, Tomori; Saelemaekers, Bennacer, Tonali, Hernandez; Diaz, Leao; Giroud

Tottenham: Forster; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Porro, Sarr, Skipp, Perisic; Kulusevski, Son; Kane

Odds

AC Milan: 13/10

Draw: 23/10

Tottenham: 9/5

Prediction

With both sides’ inconsistent league form, it is tough to know how this fixture will turn out. A home crowd combined with Spurs’ massive absentees in the middle of the park will make Milan favourites but the away side’s dogged display against Man City may provide the blueprint for a snatch-and-grab away performance. AC Milan 1-1 Tottenham