AC Milan vs Tottenham line-up prediction: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s Champions League knockout fixture

Ben Fleming
Tuesday 14 February 2023 07:17
Comments
'We've not been lucky' - Conte prepares his injury-hit side for AC Milan in UCL

Antonio Conte will be hoping to continue his impressive record at San Siro when his Tottenham side travel to face AC Milan in the Champions League round of 16 tonight.

The Italian head coach, who led Milan’s rivals Inter to Serie A glory in 2021, has lost only eight of the 59 games his sides have played at the stadium.

Spurs, however, come into the tie off the back of a disappointing 4-1 defeat against Leicester City at the weekend, with the London side still two points off the top four in fifth.

AC Milan also sit fifth after a 1-0 win against Torino but have only won twice in all competitions since the start of 2023.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is AC Milan v Tottenham?

The Champions League first leg will kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 14 February.

How can I watch it?

Milan vs Tottenham will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage starting from 7pm.

What is the team news?

Spurs face a midfield crisis with Rodrigo Bentancur ruled out for the rest of the season after the midfielder ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in the fixture against Leicester. Yves Bissouma is also injured while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is unavailable through suspension. Captain Hugo Lloris and left-back Ryan Sessegnon also miss out through injury.

Milan are boosted by the return of Fikayo Tomori and Ismael Bennacer but remain without Alessandro Florenzi, Sergino Dest, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Mike Maignan.

Predicted line-ups

AC Milan: Tatarusanu; Kalulu, Kjaer, Tomori; Saelemaekers, Bennacer, Tonali, Hernandez; Diaz, Leao; Giroud

Tottenham: Forster; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Porro, Sarr, Skipp, Perisic; Kulusevski, Son; Kane

Odds

AC Milan: 13/10

Draw: 23/10

Tottenham: 9/5

Prediction

With both sides’ inconsistent league form, it is tough to know how this fixture will turn out. A home crowd combined with Spurs’ massive absentees in the middle of the park will make Milan favourites but the away side’s dogged display against Man City may provide the blueprint for a snatch-and-grab away performance. AC Milan 1-1 Tottenham

