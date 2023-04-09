Jump to content

Andy Robertson ‘elbowed’ by linesman during Liverpool-Arsenal match

The PGMOL is investigating after assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis appeared to throw his arm at the left-back

Lawrence Ostlere
Sunday 09 April 2023 18:16
Comments
Andy Robertson clashes with the assistant referee

Andy Robertson appeared to be elbowed by an assistant referee at half-time in Liverpool’s feisty game with Arsenal at Anfield.

The extraordinary incident involved linesman Constantine Hatzidakis, who was walking on to the field when he seemed to throw his arm at the neck of the Robertson, replays showed. The Scotland captain had confronted the official to complain about a decision seconds after the first half ended.

The Liverpool players were furious, and Robertson was booked by referee Paul Tierney for complaining about the confrontation. The Liverpool defender was said to be “apoplectic” in the tunnel moments after the clash, according to Sky Sports.

The Premier League referees’ body, the PGMOL, is investigating.

“PGMOL is aware of an incident involving assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis and Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson at half-time during the Liverpool v Arsenal fixture at Anfield,” it said in a statement. “We will review the matter in full once the game has concluded.”

Hatzidakis is likely to face a severe punishment should he be found to have lashed out at a player. But pundit Roy Keane criticised Robertson for his reaction.

“He should be more worried about his defending. Do you know what he is? Robertson – I’ve watched him a number of times – he’s a big baby. That’s what that guy is.”

Arsenal were leading the game 2-1 at the time through goals by Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus, with Mohamed Salah replying just before the break.

