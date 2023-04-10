Arsenal’s Arteta praises Liverpool as ‘exceptional’ after 2-2 draw

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta praised Liverpool as "exceptional" after his side squandered a 2-0 first-half lead on Sunday (9 April).

A 2-2 draw came after Mohamed Salah’s goal brought Liverpool back into it and Roberto Firmino grabbed a late equaliser.

"They’re an exceptional team. They’re very difficult to dominate for 90 minutes," Arteta said.

"They have moments where they shift the game and they create the momentum that they want. When they raise the level to that there are few teams that can keep up."

