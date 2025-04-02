Ange Postecoglou responds to Mauricio Pochettino over Tottenham return comments

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ange Postecoglou has no issue with recent comments made by former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino and insisted speculation over his own future would not “rock” his world.

Current United States manager Pochettino, who enjoyed a successful five-year spell as Spurs head coach before his 2019 departure, conducted a number of interviews in March where he expressed his desire to one day come back to the north London club.

It was put to Postecoglou that the timing was disrespectful given Tottenham’s domestic struggles and the scrutiny on the Australian with the Europa League the last opportunity to salvage a poor campaign.

“I mean Mauricio, if he wants to come back one day, I hope it happens for him. We all have dreams and aspirations,” Postecoglou said ahead of Thursday’s trip to Chelsea.

“If that’s what he wants, then…you’re suggesting he is trying to put pressure on me?

“Well, I don’t feel disrespected. I think if you ask Mauricio that question directly, you would get a pretty clear answer as to what his intent was.

“Again, nothing for me to be consumed with. I’m more focused on making sure we try to win tomorrow night.”

open image in gallery Mauricio Pochettino has expressed a desire to return to Spurs ( PA )

A 2-0 loss at Fulham on 16 March was Tottenham’s 15th defeat of the Premier League campaign and sparked an international break where discourse over Postecoglou’s future was rife.

But the 59-year-old pointed out: “I don’t deal with it, mate.

“I know what my responsibilities are and I am sure if the club decide to go in a different direction, there are some outstanding candidates for it.

“And you know what, maybe someone will think, ‘Ange Postecoglou is not a bad coach, maybe we’ll take a punt on him’.

open image in gallery Ange Postecoglou is under pressure ( PA )

“Mate, it doesn’t rock my world. It doesn’t consume me. I am here, I am passionate about what we’re doing. I was brought in to change the way the club plays, rejuvenate the squad and bring success. I am focused on that and that is what I’ll keep doing.”

While Spurs’ primary focus during the next two weeks is a Europa League quarter-final with Eintracht Frankfurt, Postecoglou must navigate league fixtures with Chelsea, Southampton and Wolves in the same period.

He acknowledged a tough away trip to Stamford Bridge – where Tottenham have only won once since a victory in 1990 – could act as a dress rehearsal for their last-eight second leg in Germany on April 17.

Postecoglou added: “It is a little bit different because I think European competition and knock-out competition, it tends to be a little bit more cagey, but there are some elements there.

“Playing away from home, against a loud fanbase, against a quality opponent where certainly, if we can come through that test, it gives you confidence about what is ahead.

“We need to try to build some momentum into the rest of the season and finish in a positive way. Going to Chelsea, we know we have to play well to beat them.”

Meanwhile, Spurs academy graduate Callum Olusesi, 18, has signed a new four-year deal.

PA