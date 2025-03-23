Jump to content
Anthony Gordon forced to pull out of England squad with hip problem

The Newcastle winger was injured after coming on as a substitute against Albania and had a scan on Saturday.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 23 March 2025 10:22 GMT
Anthony Gordon has withdrawn from England’s squad with a hip injury (Adam Davy/PA)
Injury has forced Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon to pull out of England’s squad for the World Cup qualifier against Latvia.

The 24-year-old came off the bench late in Friday’s 2-0 win over Albania but sustained a hip problem which saw him limp off down the tunnel at the final whistle.

Gordon underwent a scan on Saturday and as a result has been sent back to Newcastle to begin treatment.

After Friday’s victory new head coach Thomas Tuchel said of Gordon: “He looks injured. First of all I thought it’s his stomach but it’s his hip and it does not look good. It’s a bit worrying, yeah.”

In a statement on Sunday England said: “Anthony Gordon has withdrawn from Three Lions camp having sustained an injury during Friday night’s 2-0 win over Albania. The forward has returned to Newcastle United for further assessment.”

