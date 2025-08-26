Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anthony Gordon has issued a public apology to Virgil van Dijk over his studs-up tackle that earned him a red card in Newcastle United's dramatic 3-2 loss to Liverpool.

The forward maintains his “intentions were pure”, with Eddie Howe’s side battling back from two goals down to pull level, only for Reds starlet Rio Ngumoha to strike a winner in the 110th minute.

Gordon left two stud marks down the back of the Dutch defender’s calf, with referee Simon Hooper upgrading the yellow card to a red upon a VAR review, and the 24-year-old has now released a statement reaching out to his rival on the pitch.

“I want to sincerely apologise to my teammates and the fans,” Gordon said in a statement. “My intentions were pure. I was just trying to create energy in the game and I mistimed the tackle.

"I also want to apologise to Virgil. I would never intend to tackle somebody like this on purpose. We spoke after and he knows that.”

Gordon will now miss the next three matches for Newcastle, leaving Eddie Howe short of options, with Alexander Isak still away from the first team amid speculation over his future and links to the Premier League champions.

Anthony Gordon was sent off in the first half for a rash tackle on Virgil van Dijk ( AFP via Getty Images )

"More importantly, I’m so proud of the time I spent on the pitch and how we played tonight,” Gordon added. “The atmosphere from you all is what makes St James’ Park so special.

"I love everything we stand for as a club and no more than right now. I’ll be back and better, the same as every other setback I’ve ever faced. See you soon."