Is Arsenal vs Aston Villa on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League clash

Aston Villa have the opportunity to prove their title credentials as they bid to derail Arsenal’s own challenge in a mouthwatering Premier League clash.

Unai Emery’s side, who endured a stuttered start to the 2025/26 campaign, have gone beyond all expectations as they find themselves third in the table going into the new year, sitting seven points above fourth-placed Liverpool after coming from behind to beat Chelsea on Saturday.

Boasting an astonishing 11-game win streak in all competitions, they could go level on points with leaders Arsenal with a win at the Emirates, who have begun to show jitters in unconvincing wins over Brighton and Wolves in the past month.

The Gunners, meanwhile, will be out for revenge against Villa, who nabbed a stoppage-time win in the West Midlands less than four weeks ago in the reverse fixture.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the clash.

When is Arsenal vs Aston Villa?

The Premier League meeting between Arsenal and Aston Villa kicks off at 8:15pm on Tuesday 30 December at the Emirates Stadium in London.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the match live on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 6:30pm. It will also be available to stream on Sky Go.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Mikel Arteta’s defensive injury crisis was exacerbated on the weekend, with Jurrien Timber missing out against Brighton after “landing awkwardly” before Riccardo Calafiori sustained an injury in the warm-up. Ben White and Cristhian Mosquera have also been absent throughout the festive period, but a return to the starting XI could be imminent for Gabriel after the Brazilian featured off the bench against the Seagulls. Declan Rice may be forced to cover at right-back again.

Villa will likely reward Ollie Watkins with a start following his brace at Stamford Bridge, though Emery must come up with alternatives for Matty Cash and Boubacar Kamara, who both triggered suspensions after being booked against the Blues. Tyrone Mings, Pau Torres and Ross Barkley remain out, while Evann Guessand is at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal XI: Raya; Rice, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Zubimendi, Odegaard, Eze; Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Bogarde, Konsa, Lindelof, Maatsen; Onana, Tielemans; McGinn, Buendia, Rogers; Watkins.