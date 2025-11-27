The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Joshua Kimmich claims Arsenal ‘rely on set pieces’ and defeat not a ‘football game’
Kimmich said Paris Saint-Germain, not Arsenal, were the best side they have played this season as it was ‘more of a football game’
Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich claimed Arsenal “rely on set-pieces” and “love long balls” following their 3-1 defeat to the Gunners in the Champions League on Wednesday.
And the German midfielder said Arsenal are not the best team Bayern have faced this season despite Mikel Arteta’s side replacing them at the top of the Champions League standings.
Bayern were angered by Arsenal’s opening goal at the Emirates, with goalkeeper Manuel Neuer claiming he was pushed by goalscorer Jurrien Timber as he met Bukayo Saka’s inswinging corner.
The defeat was Bayern’s first of the season and while Kimmich praised Arsenal for the victory, he said Paris Saint-Germain gave them more of a “football game” when the met at the Parc des Princes earlier this month.
“I think PSG was the toughest one. Especially the way they play,” Kimmich told TNT Sports when asked if Arsenal were the best side German champions Bayern had faced this season.
“Arsenal is completely different [to PSG]. They rely on set pieces. They love to play long balls. They love to fight for second balls. It was a completely different game against PSG. It was more of a football game.
“Today was not so much about football. It was more about game management and duels. Arsenal did this really well tonight. Their win was well deserved but we have to learn from this game.”
Arsenal have become the Premier League’s most effective set-piece side over the last couple of seasons - but Arteta has previously criticised the accusation that his team are one-dimensional.
Arteta even joked that he was upset that none of Arsenal’s four goals against Tottenham were from set-pieces, and said: “We have to be very efficient in all departments. Being our best at everything we do, that is the aim.”
“You know how they do it with set pieces,” Neuer told German publication Bild after the defeat. “The referees know that too. I don't know about the Premier League, but they've done it that way internationally as well."
