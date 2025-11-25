Is Arsenal v Bayern Munich on TV? Channel, kick-off time and to watch Champions League clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Europe’s two most in-form teams lock horns in the Champions League tonight as Arsenal play host to Bayern Munich.

The Gunners, fresh off their demolition of north London rivals Tottenham, are seven points clear at the top of the Premier League and have emerged as the clear favourites to lift the title this season, which would put an end to their painful run of second-place finishes.

Bayern, meanwhile, are back dominating the Bundesliga and have won every game bar one in all competitions, only dropping points away at Union Berlin ahead of the November international break.

Both Arsenal and Bayern have won all four of their league phase games so far this term, though that will be sure to change come the end of the blockbuster clash at the Emirates.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Arsenal vs Bayern Munich?

Arsenal’s clash with Bayern Munich kicks off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 25 November at the Emirates Stadium in London.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the game live on TNT Sports 1 or TNT Sports Ultimate, with live coverage starting from 7pm. Subscribers can also stream the game on discovery+.

Team news

Arsenal are unlikely to welcome back Martin Odegaard and Viktor Gyokeres in time for the visit of Bayern but Gabriel Martinelli and Noni Madueke, who returned to the bench on Sunday, could play enhanced roles. Centre-back Gabriel and striker namesake Gabriel Jesus are definite absentees.

Bayern will have to make do without Luis Diaz, who was handed a three-match ban after being sent off against PSG last time out. Ex-Arsenal academy product Serge Gnabry could make a return to the Emirates to replace the Colombian, should he recover from a knee issue in time.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Hincapie, Calafiori; Eze, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Merino, Trossard.

Bayern Munich XI: Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Stanisic; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Karl, Gnabryl Kane.