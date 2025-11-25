Is Arsenal v Bayern Munich on TV? Channel, kick-off time and to watch Champions League clash
Europe’s two most in-form teams lock horns in the Champions League tonight as Arsenal play host to Bayern Munich.
The Gunners, fresh off their demolition of north London rivals Tottenham, are seven points clear at the top of the Premier League and have emerged as the clear favourites to lift the title this season, which would put an end to their painful run of second-place finishes.
Bayern, meanwhile, are back dominating the Bundesliga and have won every game bar one in all competitions, only dropping points away at Union Berlin ahead of the November international break.
Both Arsenal and Bayern have won all four of their league phase games so far this term, though that will be sure to change come the end of the blockbuster clash at the Emirates.
Here’s everything you need to know:
When is Arsenal vs Bayern Munich?
Arsenal’s clash with Bayern Munich kicks off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 25 November at the Emirates Stadium in London.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the game live on TNT Sports 1 or TNT Sports Ultimate, with live coverage starting from 7pm. Subscribers can also stream the game on discovery+.
Team news
Arsenal are unlikely to welcome back Martin Odegaard and Viktor Gyokeres in time for the visit of Bayern but Gabriel Martinelli and Noni Madueke, who returned to the bench on Sunday, could play enhanced roles. Centre-back Gabriel and striker namesake Gabriel Jesus are definite absentees.
Bayern will have to make do without Luis Diaz, who was handed a three-match ban after being sent off against PSG last time out. Ex-Arsenal academy product Serge Gnabry could make a return to the Emirates to replace the Colombian, should he recover from a knee issue in time.
Predicted line-ups
Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Hincapie, Calafiori; Eze, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Merino, Trossard.
Bayern Munich XI: Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Stanisic; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Karl, Gnabryl Kane.
