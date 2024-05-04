✕ Close Arteta warns Arsenal not to get carried away after 3-2 at Tottenham

Arsenal will want to avoid any chances of losing ground on Manchester City in the title race when they take on Bournemouth.

Mikel Arteta’s side go into the weekend one point ahead of his former club, although the defending champions have a game in hand.

It has been two decades since Arsenal last won a Premier League title, and they have won all six of their home league matches against Bournemouth.

Arsenal came through arguably their toughest test of their title run-in, against Tottenham last weekend, but they cannot afford any slip ups against a side who have recorded back-to-back victories against Brighton and Wolves.

