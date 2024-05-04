Arsenal vs Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League latest updates as Declan Rice scores third in added time
Arsenal will want to avoid any chances of losing ground on Manchester City in the title race when they take on Bournemouth.
Mikel Arteta’s side go into the weekend one point ahead of his former club, although the defending champions have a game in hand.
It has been two decades since Arsenal last won a Premier League title, and they have won all six of their home league matches against Bournemouth.
Arsenal came through arguably their toughest test of their title run-in, against Tottenham last weekend, but they cannot afford any slip ups against a side who have recorded back-to-back victories against Brighton and Wolves.
FT: Arsenal 3-0 Bournemouth
Man of the match Declan Rice is first in front of the TNT Sport cameras.
He says that the game “was domination”, but that “it was a big result because they’ve been in some top form, they’re a good team”.
“Goal, assist and three points, it’s just what we needed. I’m delighted,” he added.
Asked if it felt like it could be ‘one of those days’ before the Saka penalty, Rice replied: ““It can. You look back at the Villa game, the other week when we had a few [chances] in the first half. I still think we can improve in the second half, could’ve been a bit more composed. But to win 3-0, get it over the line, it leads into next week and we are ready for it.”
“We’re embracing it. City are a machine, but we can only focus on us. We’ve had an unbelievable 2024, so look, anything can happen in football, surprises happen, miracles happen, we’ve just got to stay focused.”
FT: Arsenal 3-0 Bournemouth
Arsenal 3-0 Bournemouth
98 mins: Shortly after Rice’s goal, David Coote blows the whistle. Another successful day for Arsenal, and despite some potentially controversial VAR decisions, you can’t deny it’s a deserved result for the current league leaders.
Arsenal 2-0 Bournemouth
96 mins: GOAL! A deserved one for Declan Rice.
Arsenal win the ball in their half and Odegaard starts the counter, passing it across to Jesus. He holds the ball up on the edge of the box and spots the run from Rice; he slips it to him and his touch takes it past the defender before he blasts it past Travers!
Arsenal 2-0 Bournemouth
95 mins: A late challenge from Christie on Odegaard, and he is finally booked. The fact that it’s taken this long is in itself poor refereeing from David Coote.
Arsenal 2-0 Bournemouth
93 mins: The game is petering out as Arsenal dominate possession. An accomplished performance from Mikel Arteta’s side, as Jesus is caught by Billing near halfway.
91 mins: Christie’s free-kick is headed behind.
From the corner, Arsenal clear and counter, but Jesus’ touch is poor and Bournemouth have it again.
Arsenal 2-0 Bournemouth
90 mins: Faivre is brought down on the edge of the box by Tomiyasu, just as there are eight minutes of time added on. Time for a late twist?
Arsenal 2-0 Bournemouth
88 mins: Two Bournemouth subs as Max Aarons and Romain Faivre come on for Smith and Kluivert.
Arsenal 2-0 Bournemouth
86 mins: DISALLOWED GOAL!
Odegaard clips in a lofted cross which lands at the feet of Gabriel. He hits the half-volley with his left foot on the turn and it flies into the top-left corner, but it’s disallowed for offside.
