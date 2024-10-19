Is Arsenal vs Bournemouth on TV? Kick off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Arsenal travel to Bournemouth in their first Premier League clash following the international break.

Mikel Arteta’s team remain unbeaten in the league this season, and went into the break level on points with Manchester City and one behind league leaders Liverpool.

Should Arsenal beat the Cherries, who have eight points from the first seven matches and are above Manchester United in the table, they would briefly go top of the table, with Liverpool and Manchester City not in action until later in the weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match.

When is it?

Bournemouth vs Arsenal kicks off at 5.30pm BST on Saturday, October 19 2024 at the Vitality Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League with coverage starting at 5pm BST.

Subscribers can also watch the match via the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Bukayo Saka should be fine despite withdrawing from the England squad after a knock against Greece as Mikel Arteta played down fears he had sustained an injury.

Martin Odegaard remains on the sidelines with an ankle issue while Gabriel Martinelli will be assessed after picking up a calf problem while on international duty with Brazil.

Ben White has not featured since last month, but after missing their international call-ups both Kai Havertz and Thomas Partey are expected to be fit enough to play a full role.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, will hope to recover Tyler Adams in the coming days, with the USA international dealing with a back injury. While Milos Kerkez is a doubt after withdrawing from the Hungary squad last week.

Predicted line-ups

Bournemouth XI: Kepa, Kerkez, Senesi, Zabarnyi, Smith, Christie, Cook, Tavernier, Kluivert, Semenyo, Evanilson

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Partey, Rice, Merino, Saka, Trossard, Havertz

Odds

Bournemouth 9/2

Draw 16/5

Arsenal 7/10

Prediction

Despite dealing with some injury concerns, Arsenal should have enough firepower to overcome the Cherries. Bournemouth 1-3 Arsenal

