Arsenal can go top of the Premier League for the first time since Christmas as Mikel Arteta’s side host Brentford at the Emirates.

The Gunners have won seven in a row in the Premier League and would leapfrog both Liverpool and Manchester City in the table if they continue their winning run - ahead of their title rivals facing each other on Sunday.

Arsenal have been in devastating attacking form in recent weeks, and scored six in the ruthless thrashing of Sheffield United on Monday night.

Brentford were held to a 2-2 draw by Chelsea last weekend, with Thomas Frank’s side still looking over their shoulder after a run of just one win in seven.

But the Bees held Arsenal to a 1-1 draw at the Emirates last season - as Ivan Toney faces the side he was linked with in January. Here’s everything you need to know and get the latest match odds, here:

When is Arsenal vs Brentford?

The match will kick-off at 5:30pm GMT on Saturday 9 March at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the team news?

Gabriel Martinelli picked up a “slight cut” in the 6-0 win against Sheffield United, while Bukayo Saka had to be taken off at half-time due to illness but Arteta said he is “pretty positive” both will be involved. Arteta will have to make at least one change to his team, with goalkeeper David Raya unable to face his parent club. Aaron Ramsdale will replace him.

Brentford have been rocked by injuries in recent weeks, especially in defence with all of Ben Mee, Ethan Pinnock, Aaron Sickey and Rico Henry out, as well as Bryan Mbeumo and Kevin Schade.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Gabriel, Saliba, Kiwior; Jorginho, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Havetrz, Martinelli

Brentford: Flekken; Jorgensen, Ajer, Collins; Roerslev, Jensen; Norgaard, Janelt, Reguillon; Toney, Wissa

Odds

Arsenal: 2/9

Draw: 11/2

Brentford: 10/1

Prediction

Arsenal 4-1 Brentford