Arsenal are hosting Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium today in what is sure to be a feisty London derby between two Premier League rivals.

The second-placed Gunners can reduce the 15-point gap to Liverpool with a victory here, on a day when the league leaders play Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final, and Mikel Arteta has the benefit of bringing back several of the stars he rested for the midweek draw with PSV in the Champions League, as Arsenal chase their first league win for a month.

Chelsea arrive with confidence, however, on a run of four successive wins in all competitions after knocking out FC Copenhagen in the Europa Conference League in midweek, and Enzo Maresca’s side will believe they can cause a shock at the home of their old enemy.

