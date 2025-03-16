Arsenal v Chelsea LIVE: Team news and line-ups as London rivals clash in Premier League
Arsenal can close the huge gap to Liverpool at the top of the table but Chelsea come to the Emirates in form and chasing their own Champions League ambitions
Arsenal are hosting Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium today in what is sure to be a feisty London derby between two Premier League rivals.
The second-placed Gunners can reduce the 15-point gap to Liverpool with a victory here, on a day when the league leaders play Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final, and Mikel Arteta has the benefit of bringing back several of the stars he rested for the midweek draw with PSV in the Champions League, as Arsenal chase their first league win for a month.
Chelsea arrive with confidence, however, on a run of four successive wins in all competitions after knocking out FC Copenhagen in the Europa Conference League in midweek, and Enzo Maresca’s side will believe they can cause a shock at the home of their old enemy.
Follow all the latest updates from Arsenal v Chelsea below.
Maresca: Chelsea can flex tactics to beat Arsenal
"The intention will be that (to control the ball)," he said. "And if we are able or not depends a lot on the opponent.
"They just told me that Pedro Neto (against Copenhagen) did a sprint on 90 minutes. The reason why is that we were sitting back at the edge of our box. So if we plan the game (against Arsenal) sitting back and wait, sure our strikers and wingers are going to do 20 sprints for 60, 70 minutes.
"When you play most of your game in the opposite side, there is not space to do that kind of sprint.
"Our plan is to control the game but it's a team that is going to press high and try to be aggressive, and probably we will have more space to attack in behind."
Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca said his team are capable of hurting Arsenal on the break if forced to break from their rigid tactics in today’s meeting at the Emirates.
Recent displays have seen a commitment to a slower, positional way of playing, despite the last four games having been against weaker opposition on paper, with the team under instruction from Maresca not to move the ball forward too quickly.
It has led to audible frustration from supporters during 1-0 home wins against Copenhagen in the Conference League and in the Premier League against Leicester, whilst the away leg against the Danish side was also a slow, stolid affair.
Maresca has repeatedly said he will substitute players who do not adhere to his style, even as fans have increasingly voiced their displeasure with the way their team are playing.
Yet ahead of the meeting with second-place Arsenal, he admitted his side could be forced to be flexible.
Arsenal v Chelsea – predicted line-ups
Here is a look at how the two teams could line up this afternoon. Will Mikel Arteta persist with Mikel Merino as a false nine?
Arsenal: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Myles-Skelly; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Nwaneri, Merino, Martinelli.
Chelsea: Sanchez; Fofana, Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella; Lavia, Caicedo; Palmer, Fernandez, Nkunku; Neto.
Arsenal v Chelsea – team news
Arteta is set to bring back several players who were benched in midweek against PSV. Gabriel Jesus, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka remain out injured.
Reece James and Cole Palmer have shaken off illness and are expected to start the game, while Maresca confirmed in his press conference that Robert Sanchez would start in goal. Chelsea are still set to be without Marc Guiu, Nicolas Jackson, Noni Madueke, Malo Gusto and Mykhailo Mudryk.
Chelsea in confident mood after finding winning touch
Chelsea have their own ambitions as they hunt a place in next season’s Champions League, which will likely require finishing in the top five. Enzo Maresca’s side sat fourth coming into the weekend and are on a run of four successive wins after knocking out Copenhagen in the Europa Conference League in midweek.
Arsenal should be fresh after midweek
Arsenal can take the opportunity to close the chasm to Liverpool with a victory that would leave them 12 points behind the Premier League leaders, who play Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final later in the day.
Arsenal come into the game after seeing off PSV in the Champions League in midweek via a 2-2 draw and 9-3 aggregate victory, and they should be fresh after Mikel Arteta rested several of his stars.
