Arsenal v Crystal Palace LIVE: Team news and updates as Gunners look to delay Liverpool title celebrations
Arsenal face Palace with little left to play for domestically, though they will be hoping to avoid injuries ahead of the Champions League semi-finals
Arsenal host Crystal Palace in the Premier League, with the Gunners looking to delay Liverpool’s title celebrations for at least another few days.
The Gunners remain 13 points behind the champions-elect and the Reds would secure their 20th top-flight title if Palace were to beat Mikel Arteta’s side tonight.
And with Arteta likely to rest several key players ahead of next week’s Champions League semi-final, Oliver Glasner’s side could pull off a surprise result in the capital.
Palace themselves sit in 12th ahead of kick-off but are still in the hunt for a place in European competition next season, though they sit five points behind eighth-placed Bournemouth with just five matches to go.
Follow all the action from the Emirates below:
Mikel Arteta provides injury updates for Arsenal trio a week ahead of Champions League semi-final
Some injury news from Arsenal in addition to Saka...
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said there is a “good chance” that Bukayo Saka will feature against Crystal Palace this week, but Jorginho and Riccardo Calafiori will be out for the foreseeable future.
Speaking in his pre-match conference ahead of the home fixture on Wednesday, Arteta said that the club will “have to wait and see” how Saka reacts after training, though there “is nothing too serious” despite the winger being withdrawn not long after the red card challenge from Leif Davis.
Arteta provides injury updates on key Arsenal trio
Team news
For Palace, Glasner makes four changes to the side that drew to Bournemouth last week.
In defence, the suspended Chris Richards makes way for Jefferson Lerma, while in midfield, Will Hughes drops out for Daichi Kamada.
In the attacking positions, Ismaïla Sarr is benched in favour of Justin Devenny, while Jean-Philippe Mateta is rested in favour of ex-Arsenal man Eddie Nketiah.
Team news
Mikel Arteta makes four changes to the side that beat Ipswich last weekend.
In defence, Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko make way for Jurrien Timber and Myles Lewis-Skelly, while in midfield Mikel Merino drops out for Thomas Partey.
In attack, Bukayo Saka drops to the bench in favour of Raheem Sterling.
Line-ups
Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Lerma, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Kamada, Wharton, Mitchell; Devenny, Eze; Nketiah.
Subs: Turner, Ward, Sarr, Franca, Mateta, Clyne, Hughes, Esse, Kporha.
Line-ups
Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Sterling, Trossard, Martinelli.
Subs: Neto, Tierney, Saka, Zinchenko, Butler-Oyedeji, Gower, Henry-Francis, Kabia, Nwaneri.
Team news
Here's a reminder of the team news, with the line-ups to be released in around 10 minutes...
Mikel Arteta kept his changes limited against Ipswich but may freshen up his Arsenal side here. Declan Rice may be due a rest even with Jorginho still absent with a rib injury, while Bukayo Saka could be left on the bench after narrowly avoiding injury after Leif Davis’s tackle on Sunday. Riccardo Calafiori is probably another week away from a return.
Chris Richards is suspended for Crystal Palace following his dismissal for two bookable offences against Bournemouth. With an FA Cup semi-final looming later in the week, Oliver Glasner may also consider some rotation.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta vows to keep Liverpool waiting for title
Mikel Arteta has insisted Arsenal will not allow Liverpool the opportunity to be crowned Premier League champions on Easter Sunday.
Liverpool will claim the title with five matches remaining if Arsenal lose against Ipswich at Portman Road and they see off Leicester at the King Power Stadium.
But Arteta, who this week oversaw his side’s progression to the Champions League semi-finals with a stunning 2-1 victory at Real Madrid to complete a 5-1 aggregate triumph, said: “We will make sure that we win the game against Ipswich, and that (Liverpool winning the league) doesn’t happen.”
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta vows to keep Liverpool waiting for title
How Liverpool can win the Premier League on Wednesday
Liverpool are within touching distance of securing the Premier League title but Arsenal’s win over Ipswich Town on Easter Sunday delayed the victory parade for at least another week.
The Gunners narrowed the gap at the top to 10 points with a 4-0 thrashing of the Tractor Boys, meaning that victory over Leicester City was not enough to seal the title on Easter Sunday.
However, Mikel Arteta’s side are only able to obtain a maximum of 81 points, with five games left to play. Liverpool are on 79 points, so they now need just three more to make mathematically certain.
How Liverpool can win the Premier League on Wednesday
Mikel Arteta offers Bukayo Saka injury update after ‘dangerous’ tackle
Mikel Arteta said he hopes Leif Davis’ “dangerous” red-card tackle on Bukayo Saka will not stop his star winger from playing in Arsenal’s Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain.
Saka was withdrawn just 10 minutes into the second half of Arsenal’s 4-0 win at Ipswich and had an ice pack applied to his right ankle following Davis’ late challenge.
Davis was shown a straight red card and VAR did not intervene with referee Chris Kavanagh’s decision after it was adjudged that the Ipswich defender had “endangered Saka’s safety”.
Mikel Arteta offers Bukayo Saka injury update after ‘dangerous’ tackle
Is the match on TV?
When is Arsenal vs Crystal Palace?
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 23 April at the Emirates Stadium.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 7.30pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments