Arsenal vs Everton LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Re-live all the action from Emirates Stadium
Arsenal’s 2-1 victory over Everton proved in vain as their hopes of a first Premier League title for 20 years were crushed on the final day of the season on Sunday.
Mikel Arteta’s side began the day needing a win and for Manchester City to fail to beat West Ham United -- a scenario that few inside The Emirates Stadium believed would happen.
All hope looked lost when Idrissa Gueye’s deflected free kick put Everton in front and City led 2-0 but Takehiro Tomiyasu levelled before halftime at around the same time that West Ham halved the deficit at City.
Kai Havertz fired home Arsenal’s winner late meaning they ended the season with six successive victories but they had to settle for the runners-up spot for the second successive season as City wrapped up a record fourth consecutive title by beating West Ham 3-1.
Arsenal ended with 89 points to City’s 91.
Arsenal secure a 2-1 victory over Everton at the Emirates Stadium after a late winner. The Gunners went behind in the first half as Gueye's deflected free-kick found its way into the far corner after it struck the head of Rice in the wall. It took Arteta's side just a few minutes to find an equaliser after Tomiyasu arrived on the edge of the box to fire home, with the two teams going into the break at 1-1. Arsenal continued to dominate in the second half, creating 2.89 expected goals to Everton's 0.5 throughout the whole game, but they left it late to score the winner. Havertz pounced inside the box after some excellent work from Odegaard before firing into the back of the net. Despite securing the three points, the Premier League title will head to the Etihad Stadium after Manchester City won 3-1 at home to West Ham. It was an eventful final day, and the Gunners did everything they could to give themselves a chance. That's all for today, goodbye!
FULL-TIME: ARSENAL 2-1 EVERTON
Arsenal have a free-kick in a dangerous position with Zinchenko standing over it. He looks to take it quickly and he attempts to catch Pickford out, but the England international makes a superb stop. The referee has ordered him to retake it, and the Gunners play it short.
Despite the late goal from the Gunners, Man City remain in front at the Etihad, meaning they are currently two points clear of Arsenal in the final few minutes. It's going to take a miracle from West Ham for Arteta and his team to be able to lift the title.
The fourth official has indicated that there will be a minimum of five minutes of added time.
Substitution Abdoulaye Doucouré Norberto Bercique Gomes Betuncal
Assist Martin Ødegaard
As things stand, the Premier League title will be heading to Manchester City. Guardiola's side are currently 3-1 up at the Etihad stadium, but Arsenal still need to find a winner too.
Arsenal have a corner as Branthwaite heads behind, and Rice will take. It's delivered to the front post, but Tarkowski rises above his marker to head away. The Gunners come forward again and Jesus sends a curling effort towards the top corner, but Branthwaite superbly heads it over the bar.
Everton have bodies forward as they counter-attack through Chermiti, but Rice makes a superb challenge to win it back. Arsenal go up the other end and Odegaard finds Martinelli inside the penalty area, but his cross into the danger zone is cleared.
