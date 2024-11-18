Arsenal injuries: Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Ben White, Declan Rice return dates and latest news

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Arsenal will hope to have made it through the latest international break with no further injuries as Mikel Arteta’s side look to get their Premier League title challenge back on track.

The depleted Gunners dropped to fourth in the table, nine points behind early pace-setters Liverpool, after a 1-1 draw at Chelsea extended their winless run to four league games.

Injuries have been a constant concern since early September, when Martin Odegaard was ruled out for over two months after suffering an ankle injury while playing.

open image in gallery Saka limped off in the 1-1 draw at Chelsea ( Getty Images )

And Arteta will hope Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice’s enforced absence from England duty was merely precautionary, ahead of the home match against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Here’s all the latest news and updates over the possible return dates for Arsenal’s sidelined players.

Bukayo Saka - leg injury

Mikel Arteta admitted Saka and Declan Rice’s injuries “did not look good” after both were withdrawn in the second half against Chelsea. Both then pulled out of England duty, among eight injury withdrawals in total, which drew criticism from captain Harry Kane.

However the Mail are reporting Saka should be fit to face Nottingham Forest, having been able to begin his rehab at the start of the international break.

Potential return: Nottingham Forest, 23 November

Declan Rice - foot injury

Rice missed the defeat to Inter Milan in the Champions League after reportedly breaking his toe in the defeat at Newcastle days earlier. The midfielder played through pain to start at Stamford Bridge, but was then forced off and was unable to join up with England.

Rice is more of a doubt to face Forest than Saka, but the Gunners are optimistic the midfielder will be able to return.

Potential return: Nottingham Forest, 23 November

Ben White - knee injury

The right back is set to miss several matches after undergoing a minor knee operation during the international break. White was carrying the injury for several weeks before a decision was taken to have the procedure which could see the 27-year-old sidelined for several weeks.

Potential return: December at the earliest

open image in gallery Arsenal defender Ben White looks set for a spell on the sidelines (Adam Davy/PA) ( PA Wire )

Leandro Trossard - unknown

Mikel Arteta admitted he was praying for no more injuries during the international break but Arsenal were handed a major worry when Trossard limped off during the first half of Belgium’s 1-0 defeat to Israel. Trossard, who has been required to play a run of games for Arsenal amid their injury crisis, limped off after 37 minutes. The forward will need to be assessed ahead of the weekend.

Potential return: Nottingham Forest, 23 November

open image in gallery ( Arsenal FC via Getty Images )

Riccardo Calafiori - knee injury

The defender remained at London Colney to continue his recovery from a knee injury picked up against Shakhtar Donetsk last month. The Italian, who had made a bright start to life for Arsenal, is expected to return against Nottingham Forest in a boost to Arteta.

Potential return: Nottingham Forest, 23 November

Takehiro Tomiyasu - knee injury

A set-back to his recovery from a knee injury was a blow to Tomiyasu, who missed the start of the season. The defender has had a tough run of luck with injuries and Mikel Arteta will need to give an update after the international break.

Potential return: December