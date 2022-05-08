Supporters have encroached on the pitch in the past two of Arsenal’s home matches (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Arsenal host Leeds United in a pivotal match to decide both who will finish in the Premier League’s top four and the relegation battle.

Mikel Arteta has handed the Gunners a boost this week by signing a new contract to 2025, and Tottenham’s dropped points in the 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Saturday night gives them a chance to stretch their lead in fourth to four points ahead of next week’s north London derby. While Leeds continue to flirt with danger despite an improvement in form since Jesse Marsh took over at Elland Road. The Whites are two points clear of Everton, who sit 18th, but the Toffees have a game in hand. Any result today would take Leeds above Burnley who are also on 34 points, though the Clarets have played a game more and suffered a setback on Saturday after a heavy defeat to Aston Villa.

“To take the club to the next level and to compete really with the top teams,” Arteta said when quizzed on his ambitions for the Gunners. “In order to do that, we have to be playing in the Champions League. We have to be able to evolve the team, improve our players, improve all departments, generate even more connection with our fans, improve the atmosphere at the Emirates, be able to recruit top, top talent and the best people for this club to drive this project to that level.”

Follow all the build-up to the big game at the Emirates, live minute-by-minute updates, analysis and reaction on a big day in the Premier League.