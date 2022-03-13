Leicester City’s season has turned a corner in recent weeks and they will look to continue the momentum when they travel to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon to take on Arsenal.

The Foxes have endured an up-and-down campaign but four wins in a row in all competitions have them dreaming of Europa Conference League glory and looking up the Premier League table.

Brendan Rodgers’ troops are now within striking distance of the top ten and although they may have left themselves too much to do in terms of securing European football for next season via league positioning, they will fancy their chances of lifting a trophy for the second consecutive year as they are on the verge of the Conference League quarter-finals.

In addition to maintaining their momentum, Leicester are also trying to avoid having Arsenal do the double over them for the first time since 2015-16, after they went down 2-0 at the King Power earlier this season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match today:

When is Arsenal vs Leicester City?

The match will kick off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 13 March at the Emirates Stadium, London.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 4pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Confirmed line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Lacazette

Leicester: Schmeichel; Ricardo, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas; Mendy, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison; Albrighton, Barnes; Iheanacho

Odds

Arsenal: 11/20

Draw: 7/2

Leicester: 9/2

Prediction

Both teams are seemingly on an upward curve in recent weeks, will go into this contest full of confidence and that could lead to a classic. Arsenal-killer Jamie Vardy being absent for Leicester is undoubtedly a boost for the Gunners and with the Londoners being laser-focused on securing that fourth spot, they should have just enough to beat Brendan Rodgers’ men at home. Arsenal 3-2 Leicester