Arsenal vs Leicester LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Follow live updates as Arsenal looks to reclaim their top-four spot at home to Leicester
Follow live updates as Arsenal host Leicester in the Premier League, with the Gunners looking to reclaim fourth place following Manchester United’s victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick at Old Trafford may have lifted United above Arsenal but Mikel Arteta’s side remain in pole position to qualify for the Champions League as they seek their fifth-straight win this afternoon. An important late victory at home to Wolves was followed by a 3-2 win away to Watford last weekend.
It sets up a crucial week for Arsenal, who will welcome second-placed Liverpool to the Emirates on Wednesday before facing a tricky trip to Aston Villa on Saturday, and it could prove pivotal in their top-four bid as they look to pull away from United, Tottenham and West Ham. The Gunners recorded a 2-0 win over Leicester earlier this season and the Foxes will be out for revenge as they eye a return to the top half of the table.
Leicester’s form has steadied in recent weeks, with back-to-back wins over Burnley and Leeds followed up by a 2-0 win over Rennes in the first-leg of their Europa Conference League last-16 tie in midweek. Follow live updates from Arsenal vs Leicester below, following the conclusion of the Premier League’s early kick-offs, including Chelsea vs Newcastle.
48’ - Chelsea 0-0 Newcastle
Yellow card for Murphy after he hauls down Ziyech. The free-kick delivery is poor from Mount though and it’s straight out for a goal kick.
No real spark to the home side’s performance just yet. Plenty of firepower on the bench though with the likes of Romelu Lukaku in particular there.
Second half - Chelsea 0-0 Newcastle
Back underway! Let’s see who can threaten a little more to open the scoring in this half.
Premier League half-time scores
Chelsea 0-0 Newcastle
Everton 0-0 Wolves
Leeds 1-0 Norwich
Southampton 1-2 Watford
West Ham 0-0 Aston Villa
45' - Chelsea 0-0 Newcastle
Into two minutes of stoppage time at the Bridge.
Jorginho chops down his man and a free-kick almost results in the opener - Mendy saves from Almiron’s volley, then the second effort is sent into orbit.
And there’s the half-time whistle!
Southampton have pulled a goal back through Mohamed Elyounoussi right before the interval.
42’ - Chelsea 0-0 Newcastle
Murphy almost bursts into the box but Christensen defends his area well.
Neither side have quite had the cutting edge in this half and we’re without a shot on target so far.
A direct, diagonal ball toward Ziyech ends in another Chelsea corner - will we see the breakthrough before half time?
Not this time, as Burn powers a header clear.
38’ - Chelsea 0-0 Newcastle
Yellow card for Havertz as he jumps into an aerial challenge with his elbow bent and clattered the head of Dan Burn.
VAR are taking a look and it doesn’t look tremendous it has be said.
Burn isn’t happy at all and has a harsh word with the German after receiving treatment.
34’ - Chelsea 0-0 Newcastle
Parts of the ground begin cheering as the ball ripples the net - but Mason Mount’s free-kick has hit the outside netting and is wide.
Newcastle’s turn to attack off a corner this time and Burn flicks a header goalwards but it’s just wide of the far post.
The two sets of fans in the stands have a bit of a back-and-forth over who has to get Mike Ashley as their next owner.
Meanwhile, Watford have gone 2-0 up at Southampton - Cucho Hernandez has his second.
31’ - Chelsea 0-0 Newcastle
Timo Werner runs in behind the defence but Lascelles is there on the cover and blocks it behind for another corner.
Newcastle dealing well with set-piece threats so far and they clear this one too.
The pressure keeps coming though and Havertz drills a cross along the six-yard box - nobody on hand to tap in.
27’ - Chelsea 0-0 Newcastle
Guimaraes is dominating Jorginho somewhat in the centre of the park when they go head-to-head in there.
The Brazilian wins the ball once more but the attempted counter-attack only ends in a Chelsea raid down the left and a corner being won.
It’s sent out to Mount on the edge of the box but his awkward volley is well off-target.
22’ - Chelsea 0-0 Newcastle
Allan Saint-Maximin gets a big applause from Newcastle fans as he goes for a warm-up.
Ziyech has to track back and make a timely interception after Targett and Longstaff opt against shooting following a deep ball to the back post.
