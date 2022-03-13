✕ Close 'Arsene Wenger was right about the top four' - Arteta on UCL fight

Follow live updates as Arsenal host Leicester in the Premier League, with the Gunners looking to reclaim fourth place following Manchester United’s victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick at Old Trafford may have lifted United above Arsenal but Mikel Arteta’s side remain in pole position to qualify for the Champions League as they seek their fifth-straight win this afternoon. An important late victory at home to Wolves was followed by a 3-2 win away to Watford last weekend.

It sets up a crucial week for Arsenal, who will welcome second-placed Liverpool to the Emirates on Wednesday before facing a tricky trip to Aston Villa on Saturday, and it could prove pivotal in their top-four bid as they look to pull away from United, Tottenham and West Ham. The Gunners recorded a 2-0 win over Leicester earlier this season and the Foxes will be out for revenge as they eye a return to the top half of the table.

Leicester’s form has steadied in recent weeks, with back-to-back wins over Burnley and Leeds followed up by a 2-0 win over Rennes in the first-leg of their Europa Conference League last-16 tie in midweek. Follow live updates from Arsenal vs Leicester below, following the conclusion of the Premier League’s early kick-offs, including Chelsea vs Newcastle.