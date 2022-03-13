Leicester City will aim to continue their recent momentum by beating in-form Arsenal when the teams meet at the Emirates Stadium in Premier League action on Sunday afternoon.

The Foxes followed up their 1-0 victory over Jesse Marsch's Leeds United last weekend with a professional showing in the Europa Conference League against Rennes at the King Power - winning 2-0 on Thursday night to move to the brink of a quarter-final place.

They will take on Arsenal without star striker Jamie Vardy - who has been thorn in the Gunners’ side throughout his career, scoring 11 times against them - after he suffered a knee injury but Brendan Rodgers’ side go into the contest full of confidence, having won four games in a row in all competitions.

For their part, Mikel Arteta’s Gunners are aiming for a fifth straight Premier League win, as they’ve taken control of battle for fourth spot in recent weeks, and have a remarkable record against Leicester on home soil - with the Foxes’ 1-0 victory at the Emirates last term ending a 23-game winless streak away to Arsenal in league competition.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match today:

When is Arsenal vs Leicester City?

The match will kick off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 13 March at the Emirates Stadium, London.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 4pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Emile Smith Rowe should return for Arsenal after recovering from Covid-19 but right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu’s troublesome calf issue continues to linger and he may well miss out again, with Cedric Soares deputising.

For Leicester, Jamie Vardy's stop-start season continues as the striker has a new knee injury that will rule him out.

A trio of key defensive pieces will also be missing for the Foxes as Jonny Evans, Ryan Bertrand and Timothy Castagne are all injured, while Ricardo Pereira faces a race to be fit as he battles a thigh issue.

Wesley Fofana's potential comeback from a fractured fibula against Rennes in the Europa Conference League on Thursday was ruined by a positive Covid test and he may not be risked for the trip to London, with the second leg against the French side a more likely target.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Lacazette

Leicester: Schmeichel; Justin, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas; Ndidi, Tielemans; Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes; Iheanacho

Odds

Arsenal: 11/20

Draw: 7/2

Leicester: 9/2

Prediction

Both teams are seemingly on an upward curve in recent weeks, will go into this contest full of confidence and that could lead to a classic. Arsenal-killer Jamie Vardy being absent for Leicester is undoubtedly a boost for the Gunners and with the Londoners being laser-focused on securing that fourth spot, they should have just enough to beat Brendan Rodgers’ men at home. Arsenal 3-2 Leicester