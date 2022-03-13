Arsenal will look to stay on track in their pursuit of Champions League football next season as they host Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners are currently in pole position to earn that heavily sought-after fourth spot and return to the continent’s top table after missing out on European football altogether this term, as they battle with the likes of Manchester United, Spurs and West Ham.

Mikel Arteta’s men are seeking a fifth straight Premier League win, with their young forwards in particular exciting the fanbase and raising hopes of an imminent return to the glory days of the early-to-mid 2000s.

Victory on Sunday would see them complete the league double over Leicester for the first time since 2015-16, after besting the Foxes 2-0 at the King Power earlier this season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match today:

When is Arsenal vs Leicester City?

The match will kick off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 13 March at the Emirates Stadium, London.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 4pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Emile Smith Rowe should return for Arsenal after recovering from Covid-19 but right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu’s troublesome calf issue continues to linger and he may well miss out again, with Cedric Soares deputising.

For Leicester, Jamie Vardy’s stop-start season continues as the striker - who has historically enjoyed facing the Gunners, scoring 11 goals against them during his career - has a new knee injury that will rule him out.

A trio of key defensive pieces will also be missing for the Foxes as Jonny Evans, Ryan Bertrand and Timothy Castagne are all injured, while Ricardo Pereira faces a race to be fit as he battles a thigh issue.

Wesley Fofana's potential comeback from a fractured fibula against Rennes in the Europa Conference League on Thursday was ruined by a positive Covid test and he may not be risked for the trip to London, with the second leg against the French side a more likely target.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Lacazette

Leicester: Schmeichel; Justin, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas; Ndidi, Tielemans; Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes; Iheanacho

Prediction

Both teams are seemingly on an upward curve in recent weeks, will go into this contest full of confidence and that could lead to a classic. Arsenal-killer Jamie Vardy being absent for Leicester is undoubtedly a boost for the Gunners and with the Londoners being laser-focused on securing that fourth spot, they should have just enough to beat Brendan Rodgers’ men at home. Arsenal 3-2 Leicester