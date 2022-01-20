Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: Carabao Cup semi-final team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow the latest updates from the second leg as the Gunners and Reds fight it out to face Chelsea at Wembley
The chance of a trophy and a spot in the final are on the line tonight, as Liverpool head to Arsenal with the League Cup semi-final tantalisingly poised after a 0-0 draw in the first leg. The Gunners clung on for the clean sheet and had a late Takumi Minamino miss to thanks, after they went down to 10 men earlier in the match following Granit Xhaka’s red card.
It means there’s everything to play for on the night, with one of these two sides progressing to face Chelsea in the final at Wembley. Since the first leg, the Reds have been back in action and back to scoring form, putting three past Brentford at the weekend which included Japanese forward Minamino netting the final goal for a moment of redemption after his first-leg miss.
Arsenal, however, had their match against Tottenham postponed following injuries, loaning out of players and a Covid case, leading to criticism from some quarters. Boss Mikel Arteta is behind upcoming plans to change the rules: “There are some rules to play a football match and when you cannot fulfil those rules or numbers, the game is off. It’s as simple as that. We cannot do it and maintain doing the same thing whilst saying ‘yeah they have to be discussed’ because they have already been discussed. It is time to change them if everybody agrees that it is the best way to do it.” Follow all the latest updates as Arsenal face Liverpool below:
Arsenal vs Liverpool: Pre-match thoughts from Mikel Arteta
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says that his team need to play at their highest level if they want to beat a team as good as Liverpool and that the fans will have big part to play in giving the team a boost when they need it. Here are Arteta’s pre-match thoughts:
Arsenal vs Liverpool
The last six League Cup meetings between Arsenal and Liverpool, going back to 1996, have produced 28 goals. But, the last two ties have both finished goalless.
Arsenal vs Liverpool: Kelleher on reaching the final
Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher spoke about the first leg and how this game will be different as well as what it would mean to him to reach and play in the Carabao Cup final. He said:
FA investigates Arsenal yellow card after allegations of suspicious betting patterns
The Football Association is probing a yellow card shown to an Arsenal player during a Premier League match this season following allegations of suspicious betting patterns.
It has been reported that bookmakers raised concerns with the FA after an unusual amount of money was placed on a Gunners player being cautioned during a game.
FA investigates Arsenal yellow card after allegations of suspicious betting patterns
Arsenal have declined to comment on the matter
Arsenal vs Liverpool: Is a penalty shootout likely?
The last two clashes between Liverpool and Arsenal in this competition have been decided by a penalty shootout and there was nothing to separate the team in the first leg.
Liverpool have been involved in 13 League Cup penalty shootouts, winning nine, as well as 17 out of 24 in all competitions.
Arsenal vs Liverpool
Both managers have named strong line-ups. Arsenal are pretty much at full strength which shows the desire Mikel Arteta has to reach the final.
Liverpool have a few of their key players missing which provides Kaide Gordon a chance to impress in a big game but they’re full of experience with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho in midfield and Virgil van Dijk organising the back line.
Arsenal vs Liverpool: Team changes
Mikel Arteta makes three changes to the Arsenal team that last lined up against Liverpool in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final. Takehiro Tomiyasu comes in to replace Cedric Soares, Emile Smith Rowe returns to the team adn Martin Odegaard takes his place in midfield.
Jurgen Klopp makes two changes to the Liverpool starting XI that faced Brentford at the weekend.After sitting out the first leg to give Alisson Becker some gametime, Caoimhin Kelleher is back in goal and Kaide Gordon comes in for the injured Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Arsenal vs Liverpool: Line-ups
Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Lokonga, Odegaard, Saka, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Lacazette
Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Gordon, Firmino, Jota
Arsenal vs Liverpool: Pepijn Lijnders on Arsenal
Liverpool’s assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders took the press conference for tonight’s match and spoke about Arsenal under Mikel Arteta. He said:
Arsenal vs Liverpool: Recent results
Arsenal have not played since the first leg of this Carabao Cup semi-final. They were due to face Tottenham in a north London derby on Sunday but had their request for a postponement accepted from the Premier League despite only having one reported Covid-19 case.
Granit Xhaka’s 24th minute red card in the previous leg meant that the Gunners had to hang on with 10-men and since they secured a goalless draw will now fancy their chance in front of their home crowd.
Liverpool’s only fixture since the last leg was a Premier League match against Brentford at the weekend. The Reds found it tough to break through the Brentford defence and it looked as though they were head into the break on level terms before Fabinho opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time.
Second-half goals from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino secured the points for Liverpool. Minamino in particular will be pleased with his goal after missing a huge chance against Arsenal in this reverse fixture last week.
