(REUTERS)

The chance of a trophy and a spot in the final are on the line tonight, as Liverpool head to Arsenal with the League Cup semi-final tantalisingly poised after a 0-0 draw in the first leg. The Gunners clung on for the clean sheet and had a late Takumi Minamino miss to thanks, after they went down to 10 men earlier in the match following Granit Xhaka’s red card.

It means there’s everything to play for on the night, with one of these two sides progressing to face Chelsea in the final at Wembley. Since the first leg, the Reds have been back in action and back to scoring form, putting three past Brentford at the weekend which included Japanese forward Minamino netting the final goal for a moment of redemption after his first-leg miss.

Arsenal, however, had their match against Tottenham postponed following injuries, loaning out of players and a Covid case, leading to criticism from some quarters. Boss Mikel Arteta is behind upcoming plans to change the rules: “There are some rules to play a football match and when you cannot fulfil those rules or numbers, the game is off. It’s as simple as that. We cannot do it and maintain doing the same thing whilst saying ‘yeah they have to be discussed’ because they have already been discussed. It is time to change them if everybody agrees that it is the best way to do it.” Follow all the latest updates as Arsenal face Liverpool below: