Follow live updates as Arsenal look to put down a further marker of their Premier League title credentials as they host Liverpool at the Emirates. The Gunners are flying high in the Premier League table following last weekend’s impressive 3-1 win over Tottenham and Mikel Arteta’s side will sense the opportunity to add to Liverpool’s difficult start.

The Reds have just two wins in the Premier League this season after conceding late on in their 3-3 draw with Brighton last weekend and already sit 13 points behind leaders and last season’s title rivals Manchester City in the table.

With Liverpool faltering, Arsenal could stake their claim as City’s closest challengers this afternoon but Jurgen Klopp will expect a response to kick-start their campaign. Defeat for the Reds, however, could already signal at end to their bid just weeks into the season. Follow updates from Arsenal vs Liverpool, below: