Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV
Liveupdated1665326147

Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Nunez starts but Zinchenko misses out

Follow live Premier League updates as Arsenal’s strong start to the season is put to the test against Liverpool

Jamie Braidwood
Sunday 09 October 2022 15:35
Comments
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool needs to rediscover their 'unpredictability'

Follow live updates as Arsenal look to put down a further marker of their Premier League title credentials as they host Liverpool at the Emirates. The Gunners are flying high in the Premier League table following last weekend’s impressive 3-1 win over Tottenham and Mikel Arteta’s side will sense the opportunity to add to Liverpool’s difficult start.

The Reds have just two wins in the Premier League this season after conceding late on in their 3-3 draw with Brighton last weekend and already sit 13 points behind leaders and last season’s title rivals Manchester City in the table.

With Liverpool faltering, Arsenal could stake their claim as City’s closest challengers this afternoon but Jurgen Klopp will expect a response to kick-start their campaign. Defeat for the Reds, however, could already signal at end to their bid just weeks into the season. Follow updates from Arsenal vs Liverpool, below:

Recommended

1665325906

Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest updates

Confirmed line-ups

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Thiago; Diaz, Salah, Jota, Nunez

Jamie Braidwood9 October 2022 15:31
1665325665

Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest updates

It’s a glorious autumn day in London as Arsenal prepare to host Liverpool in the game of the weekend in the Premier League. Team news will be out shortly.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Jamie Braidwood9 October 2022 15:27
1665325179

Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: Early team news

Jurgen Klopp confirmed ahead of the game that Liverpool have suffered a further midfield injury blow, with Arthur Melo joining Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain among those out of action. In better news for the Liverpool manager, Curtis Jones is moving closer to a return from his own lay-off, while Andy Robertson is also not far away from being back available.

Having switched from his familiar formation for the win over Rangers, and spoken of a need to be more “unpredictable”, Klopp may again consider how best to assemble his deep group of talented forwards.

Predicted line-up

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Diaz

Jamie Braidwood9 October 2022 15:19
1665324776

Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: Early team news

A number of those on the fringes of Mikel Arteta’s preferred starting side were afforded an opportunity against Bodo/Glimt in Europa League action, with Eddie Nketiah impressing up front and Rob Holding also scoring. Arteta is likely to stick to the eleven that perfomed so well against Tottenham for their next Premier League fixture, provided Oleksandr Zinchenko’s apparent absence from midweek training was only precautionary.

Predicted line-up

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
Jamie Braidwood9 October 2022 15:12
1665324356

Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest updates

Odds

Arsenal win 28/17

Draw 14/5

Liverpool win 48/29

Prediction

Arsenal are high on confidence after their win over Spurs but Liverpool have the players to trouble a defence that still has some frailties. A score draw. Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool

Jamie Braidwood9 October 2022 15:05
1665324213

Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest updates

Arsenal vs Liverpool is due to kick off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 9 October at the Emirates Stadium in London.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage due to begin at 4pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app.

Jamie Braidwood9 October 2022 15:03
1665324021

Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest updates

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Arsenal vs Liverpool in the Premier League. The Gunners are flying high in the Premier League table following last weekend’s impressive 3-1 win over Tottenham and Mikel Arteta’s side will sense the opportunity to add to Liverpool’s difficult start.

The Reds have just two wins in the Premier League this season after conceding late on in their 3-3 draw with Brighton last weekend and already sit 13 points behind leaders and last season’s title rivals Manchester City in the table.

With Liverpool faltering, Arsenal could stake their claim as City’s closest challengers this afternoon but Jurgen Klopp will expect a response to kick-start their campaign. Defeat for the Reds, however, could already signal at end to their bid just weeks into the season.

Jamie Braidwood9 October 2022 15:00

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in