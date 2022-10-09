Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Nunez starts but Zinchenko misses out
Follow live Premier League updates as Arsenal’s strong start to the season is put to the test against Liverpool
Follow live updates as Arsenal look to put down a further marker of their Premier League title credentials as they host Liverpool at the Emirates. The Gunners are flying high in the Premier League table following last weekend’s impressive 3-1 win over Tottenham and Mikel Arteta’s side will sense the opportunity to add to Liverpool’s difficult start.
The Reds have just two wins in the Premier League this season after conceding late on in their 3-3 draw with Brighton last weekend and already sit 13 points behind leaders and last season’s title rivals Manchester City in the table.
With Liverpool faltering, Arsenal could stake their claim as City’s closest challengers this afternoon but Jurgen Klopp will expect a response to kick-start their campaign. Defeat for the Reds, however, could already signal at end to their bid just weeks into the season. Follow updates from Arsenal vs Liverpool, below:
Confirmed line-ups
Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus.
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Thiago; Diaz, Salah, Jota, Nunez
It’s a glorious autumn day in London as Arsenal prepare to host Liverpool in the game of the weekend in the Premier League. Team news will be out shortly.
Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: Early team news
Jurgen Klopp confirmed ahead of the game that Liverpool have suffered a further midfield injury blow, with Arthur Melo joining Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain among those out of action. In better news for the Liverpool manager, Curtis Jones is moving closer to a return from his own lay-off, while Andy Robertson is also not far away from being back available.
Having switched from his familiar formation for the win over Rangers, and spoken of a need to be more “unpredictable”, Klopp may again consider how best to assemble his deep group of talented forwards.
Predicted line-up
Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Diaz
Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: Early team news
A number of those on the fringes of Mikel Arteta’s preferred starting side were afforded an opportunity against Bodo/Glimt in Europa League action, with Eddie Nketiah impressing up front and Rob Holding also scoring. Arteta is likely to stick to the eleven that perfomed so well against Tottenham for their next Premier League fixture, provided Oleksandr Zinchenko’s apparent absence from midweek training was only precautionary.
Predicted line-up
Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus
Odds
Arsenal win 28/17
Draw 14/5
Liverpool win 48/29
Prediction
Arsenal are high on confidence after their win over Spurs but Liverpool have the players to trouble a defence that still has some frailties. A score draw. Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool
Arsenal vs Liverpool is due to kick off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 9 October at the Emirates Stadium in London.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage due to begin at 4pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app.
