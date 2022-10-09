Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool will hope to dent Arsenal’s burgeoning title hopes as they travel to the Emirates Stadium.

Seven wins from eight games leaves Mikel Arteta’s talented side top of the Premier League, with confidence further boosted by a convincing derby day win against Tottenham.

Things are rather more muddled at Liverpool who are still battling for fluency after the opening weeks of the season and already appear all-but-out of the title picture.

Both clubs achieved wins in continental competition between league games and will be keen for more success as a busy period of football continues.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

When and where is it?

Arsenal vs Liverpool is due to kick off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 9 October at the Emirates Stadium in London.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage due to begin at 4pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app.

Team news

A number of those on the fringes of Mikel Arteta’s preferred starting side were afforded an opportunity against Bodo/Glimt in Europa League action, with Eddie Nketiah impressing up front and Rob Holding also scoring. Arteta is likely to stick to the eleven that perfomed so well against Tottenham for their next Premier League fixture, provided Oleksandr Zinchenko’s apparent absence from midweek training was only precautionary.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed ahead of the game that Liverpool have suffered a further midfield injury blow, with Arthur Melo joining Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain among those out of action. In better news for the Liverpool manager, Curtis Jones is moving closer to a return from his own lay-off, while Andy Robertson is also not far away from being back available.

Having switched from his familiar formation for the win over Rangers, and spoken of a need to be more “unpredictable”, Klopp may again consider how best to assemble his deep group of talented forwards.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Diaz.

Odds

Arsenal win 28/17

Draw 14/5

Liverpool win 48/29

Prediction

Arsenal are high on confidence after their win over Spurs but Liverpool have the players to trouble a defence that still has some frailties. A score draw. Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool