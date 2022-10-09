Jump to content

Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture

Harry Latham-Coyle
Sunday 09 October 2022 07:51
Comments
Arsenal are top of the Premier League table after eight games

(REUTERS)

Arsenal will hope that a poor recent record against Liverpool will not stall their early-season surge.

Mikel Arteta’s side sit top of the table after another encouraging performance and significant win against Tottenham last time out in the Premier League.

Victories over Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp have been rare, though, with Arsenal winning outright only once in 18 previous competitive meetings.

This, then, may offer a good opportunity for Liverpool to rediscover their fluency after a slow start to their domestic campaign.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

When and where is it?

Arsenal vs Liverpool is due to kick off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 9 October at the Emirates Stadium in London.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage due to begin at 4pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app.

Team news

A number of those on the fringes of Mikel Arteta’s preferred starting side were afforded an opportunity against Bodo/Glimt in Europa League action, with Eddie Nketiah impressing up front and Rob Holding also scoring. Arteta is likely to stick to the eleven that perfomed so well against Tottenham for their next Premier League fixture, provided Oleksandr Zinchenko’s apparent absence from midweek training was only precautionary.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed ahead of the game that Liverpool have suffered a further midfield injury blow, with Arthur Melo joining Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain among those out of action. In better news for the Liverpool manager, Curtis Jones is moving closer to a return from his own lay-off, while Andy Robertson is also not far away from being back available.

Having switched from his familiar formation for the win over Rangers, and spoken of a need to be more “unpredictable”, Klopp may again consider how best to assemble his deep group of talented forwards.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Diaz.

Odds

Arsenal win 28/17

Draw 14/5

Liverpool win 48/29

Prediction

Arsenal are high on confidence after their win over Spurs but Liverpool have the players to trouble a defence that still has some frailties. A score draw. Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool

