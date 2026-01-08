Is Arsenal vs Liverpool on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Everything you need to know as the Premier League leaders welcome the champions to north London
Premier League leaders Arsenal welcome champions Liverpool to the Emirates in a blockbuster clash on Thursday night.
The Gunners are riding high at the top of the table after beating Bournemouth 3-2 in their last outing, with Declan Rice scoring twice. The Gunners are on a five-match win streak in the league since their loss to Aston Villa at the start of December.
Liverpool have not won in their last two matches, after being held at home to Leeds and then away at Fulham after Harrison Reed’s sensational stoppage-time equaliser. The Reds are 14 points behind Mikel Arteta’s side.
Dominik Szoboszlai made the difference the last time these two met, back in August at Anfield, with his stunning free-kick securing a 1-0 win for Arne Slot’s side.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Arsenal vs Liverpool?
Arsenal vs Liverpool is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Thursday 8 January at the Emirates Stadium.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channel from 7pm GMT. A live stream will be available via Sky Go or NOW.
Team news
Riccardo Calafiori and Cristhian Mosquera are Arteta’s only confirmed absentees, after Rice returned so impressively against Bournemouth. Bukayo Saka is likely to start, having come off the bench against the Cherries.
Doubts surround Hugo Ekiteke’s involvement on Thursday as the French striker battles a hamstring issue. Alexander Isak is a long-term absentee, while Mohamed Salah is still away on international duty with Egypt.
Predicted line-ups
Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Zubimendi, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Trossard, Gyokeres
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, MacAllister, Jones; Wirtz, Gakpo
