Arsenal vs Lyon LIVE: Alessia Russo set to return for Women’s Champions League semi-final at Emirates
Can Arsenal continue resurgence under Renee Slegers and knock out the eight-time champions?
Arsenal face a tall task against eight-time champions Lyon as they target a place in the Women’s Champions League final.
The London club came from behind to impressively knock out Real Madrid in the last eight and continue their resurgence under Renee Slegers, but face an even tougher challenge against last year’s runners-up. Lyon were in fluent form in dispatching Bayern Munich in their quarter-final, with the departure of Sonia Bompastor for Chelsea last summer seemingly doing little to stall a side romping towards yet another domestic Premiere Ligue title.
A strong crowd is expected at the Emirates Stadium, though, with the passionate Arsenal supporters hoping to lift their side to a home victory ahead of a tricky trip next Sunday. A win may be a must here as the Gunners look to stay in the hunt for a possible, if unlikely, double.
Follow all of the latest from the semi-final first leg with our live blog below:
Arsenal save their season as Chloe Kelly’s redemption sparks stunning comeback
It was the half-time team talk to turn a tie, and save a season. Whatever Renee Slegers said, Arsenal emerged from the break to tear Real Madrid to pieces, scoring three goals in 14 minutes to reach the Women’s Champions League semi-finals at a canter.
Trailing 2-0 from the first leg, Arsenal turned it around with a 3-0 victory that flattered the visitors. The Gunners are the first team since 2018 to overturn a two-goal deficit and, with a semi-final against eight-time winners Lyon to come, the power of the Emirates was apparent again in this competition, delivering another rousing night.
Arsenal save their season as Chloe Kelly’s redemption sparks memorable comeback
Alessia Russo and Chloe Kelly available for Arsenal
Alessia Russo scored a brilliant brace in Arsenal's 3-0 victory against Real Madrid in the second leg and the England international will be available to play against Lyon.
Both Russio, who has six goals across eight matches in the Champions League this season, and team-mate Chloe Kelly were injury doubts after they failed to feature in Arsenal's Women's Super League victory against Leicester on Tuesday.
But Renee Slegers said: "Alessia and Chloe will be fully available tomorrow so that is great. Both players have been working really hard with the medical team to get to this point so that they will be available for a lot of minutes."
What is the team news?
Alessia Russo and Chloe Kelly are available after recovering from the injuries they picked up while on England duty - but goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar has been ruled out so Manuela Zinsberger may be required to step in.
Former Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg returned to help fire Lyon into the semi-finals but may not start with Kadidiatou Diani, Melchie Dumornay and Tabitha Chawinga established in the front line. With France’s Wendie Renard in defence and Lindsey Heaps of the United States in midfield, Lyon have plenty of experience at this level.
When is Arsenal vs Lyon?
The Women’s Champions League semi-final first leg will kick off at 12:30pm BST on Saturday 18 April at the Emirates Stadium.
How can I watch it?
The match will be shown live on TNT Sports and a live stream will be available for subscribers on Discovery+.
Good morning
Arsenal host Lyon in the first leg of the Women’s Champions League semi-finals at the Emirates as the Gunners look to reach their first European final since 2007.
To get there, they will have to defeat eight-time champions Lyon, who were runners-up to Barcelona last year.
Renee Slegers’ side were in impressive form in coming back from two goals down to defeat Real Madrid in the quarter-finals.
They will look to use the power of the Emirates again against the French side, who are managed by former Arsenal boss Joe Montemurro.
Arsenal were last champions of Europe in 2007, which was the last time an English club won the competition. They could face Chelsea in the Lisbon final with the Blues playing Barcelona in the other semi-final.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments