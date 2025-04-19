Arsenal feeling the excitement ahead of UWCL semi-final

Arsenal face a tall task against eight-time champions Lyon as they target a place in the Women’s Champions League final.

The London club came from behind to impressively knock out Real Madrid in the last eight and continue their resurgence under Renee Slegers, but face an even tougher challenge against last year’s runners-up. Lyon were in fluent form in dispatching Bayern Munich in their quarter-final, with the departure of Sonia Bompastor for Chelsea last summer seemingly doing little to stall a side romping towards yet another domestic Premiere Ligue title.

A strong crowd is expected at the Emirates Stadium, though, with the passionate Arsenal supporters hoping to lift their side to a home victory ahead of a tricky trip next Sunday. A win may be a must here as the Gunners look to stay in the hunt for a possible, if unlikely, double.

