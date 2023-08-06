Arsenal vs Man City LIVE: Community Shield latest score and goal updates as Declan Rice and Kai Havertz start
Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola meet once more at Wembley
The Community Shield is always a game for the calendar - the official opening of elite action in England’s men’s game. This time around it’s treble-winners Manchester City and last season’s Premier League runners-up Arsenal who meet at Wembley, fighting for the first prize of the new campaign.
Mikel Arteta has added the likes of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz to his squad this summer, while Mateo Kovacic has traded Chelsea for Man City as a replacement for Ilkay Gundogan.
While not usually a match which foretells the fortunes of the season ahead, it’s still an intriguing opportunity to see where these respective squads are ahead of the opening game of the 2023/24 league next term. Follow live updates from the Community Shield at Wembley below:
Arsenal 0-0 Man City
We are underway at Wembley!
Immediately a rousing chorus from the travelling-not-too-far Gunners fans, who are in fine voice as the 2023/24 season officially gets underway.
Declan Rice, as he did against Monaco in midweek, is playing slightly higher than sitting midfielder Thomas Partey - left side of midfield, with Martin Odegaard right in that trio.
Arsenal 0-0 Man City
Anthems time at Wembley. Just a couple of minutes from kick-off!
Arsenal vs Man City - latest
Plenty of noise and atmopshere now as Arsenal fans jeer ‘Blue Moon’ and then sing their own anthems over the top. City fans not too much reaction or response.
Now for the pre-match ceremonies including a handful of award-winners and the delivering of the matchball and trophy.
Arsenal vs Man City - latest
Just under 15 minutes to go until kick off and the sprinklers are on at Wembley.
The players have been out for their warm-up, the crowd is filling up nic,ely and the sunshine is out, too.
Pretty much set for a lovely curtain-raiser.
Mikel Arteta says Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus will ‘be back soon’ from injury
Mikel Arteta is confident Gabriel Jesus will not miss much of the new season as he offered a positive early prognosis on the Arsenal forward’s knee surgery.
The Brazil international went under the knife on Wednesday after experiencing irritation following a more serious operation to treat an injury suffered at the World Cup.
Jesus spent three months on the sidelines recovering during last season as the Gunners ultimately fell short in their Premier League title tilt.
Having been absent for Wednesday night’s Emirates Cup clash with Monaco, Jesus will also miss the start of the new campaign – including Sunday’s Community Shield clash with former club Manchester City.
Mikel Arteta offers injury update on Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus
The Brazil international missed three months of last season with a knee injury picked up at the World Cup.
Manchester City sign second most expensive central defender in history
Manchester City have completed the signing of Josko Gvardiol, making the Croatia international the second most expensive centre-back ever.
City have paid RB Leipzig £77 million for the 21-year-old, who passed a medical at the Etihad Stadium on Friday, and he has signed a five-year contract.
The fee is just short of the world record for a defender, the £80 million Manchester United paid for Harry Maguire in 2019, and Gvardiol becomes City’s second summer signing, after his international teammate Mateo Kovacic.
Gvardiol believes he can improve under Pep Guardiola, who he called the world’s outstanding manager, after agreeing to join the treble winners.
Manchester City sign second most expensive central defender in history
The Croatia international has joined Manchester City for £77 million
Arsenal will need ‘unheard of’ points tally to win title – Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta knows his Arsenal side will need a monumental points tally if they are to pip Manchester City to the Premier League title his season.
The two rivals meet in Sunday’s Community Shield, the Gunners taking part after they finished second to treble-winning City last year.
Arsenal led the way for much of the campaign but lost both home and away to Pep Guardiola’s men, who have now claimed five of the last six league crowns.
Arsenal will need ‘unheard of’ points tally to win title – Mikel Arteta
Arsenal take on Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday.
Barcelona landed one Man City star for free - now Pep Guardiola won’t allow another
Pep Guardiola’s intended audience may have been in Barcelona. It often has been, though usually when he was their midfielder, captain or manager. In seven years in Manchester, Guardiola has frequently had to address matters at the Camp Nou, though it was usually only to deny that Lionel Messi was bound for the Etihad Stadium.
Now the subject of another saga is a player from his present, not the increasingly distant past. Manchester City’s summers seem to consist of two rituals: lifting the Premier League trophy and then enduring a wait to see if Bernardo Silva stays. The Portuguese’s most persistent admirers are in Catalonia. The other constant is that Barcelona repeatedly refuse to meet City’s asking price. Sometimes they receive no firm proposal while a cash-strapped club with a recruitment policy based on hoping their allure will encourage players to engineer their exit seemingly think they can acquire elite footballers on the cheap.
Barcelona landed one Man City star for free - now Pep Guardiola won’t allow another
Guardiola fired a message at his former club after a summer of upheaval at the Etihad
Can Mikel Arteta become Pep Guardiola’s greatest nemesis – or merely the latest?
It is a team from another time, a glimpse of Arsenal’s post-Arsene Wenger identity crisis and Mikel Arteta’s decidedly imperfect inheritance. There are David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi, Dani Ceballos and Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe. They assume a greater pertinence now, and not merely as signs of the transformation of a side in three years.
They remain the only Arteta side to beat Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, 2-0 in the 2020 FA Cup semi-final, courtesy of a brace from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Now, as Arteta’s current and former clubs prepare to meet at Wembley again, this time in the Community Shield, there is the probability that the Arsenal starting XI will feature no survivors of one of the manager’s first major wins. Perhaps Kieran Tierney but Granit Xhaka, the last regular in Arteta’s strongest side, was sold in the summer.
And while Emi Martinez left Arsenal and went on to lift the World Cup, few of the others have experienced better times since Arteta’s FA Cup win.
Can Mikel Arteta become Pep Guardiola’s greatest nemesis – or merely the latest?
Arteta the apprentice will face his former master Guardiola once more as Arsenal take on Man City in the Community Shield
Arsenal vs Man City: confirmed lineups
And Arsenal’s team for Wembley includes three new signings: Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber.
ARS XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber, Partey, Rice, Odegaard, Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.
