Arsenal vs Man City LIVE: Team news and line-ups from huge Premier League clash

✕ Close Pep Guardiola says Haaland will control his emotions as striker prepares to face Gabriel in Arsenal clash

Arsenal host Manchester City in a massive Premier League clash which could determine whether they can compete for the title this season.

Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday saw Arne Slot’s men open a nine-point lead over the Gunners who must defeat Pep Guardiola’s team this afternoon to ensure they keep up the pace with the league leaders. Mikel Arteta’s side secured a 1-0 over Wolves in a controversial outing last time out but face one of the tougher tests of the season today.

City are starting to regain their impressive form following back-to-back victories in the league. A 6-0 mauling of Ipswich was followed by 3-1 win over Chelsea and Guardiola’s men were also victorious in the Champions League and qualified for the play-off rounds. That gives them a bit of momentum heading into the match though both clubs are finely balanced.

Follow all the updates from the Emirates Stadium with our live blog below: