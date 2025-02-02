Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Arsenal vs Man City LIVE: Team news and line-ups from huge Premier League clash

The Gunners must win if they hope to challenge for the title with City regaining their form

Chris Wilson
Sunday 02 February 2025 13:44 GMT
Pep Guardiola says Haaland will control his emotions as striker prepares to face Gabriel in Arsenal clash

Arsenal host Manchester City in a massive Premier League clash which could determine whether they can compete for the title this season.

Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday saw Arne Slot’s men open a nine-point lead over the Gunners who must defeat Pep Guardiola’s team this afternoon to ensure they keep up the pace with the league leaders. Mikel Arteta’s side secured a 1-0 over Wolves in a controversial outing last time out but face one of the tougher tests of the season today.

City are starting to regain their impressive form following back-to-back victories in the league. A 6-0 mauling of Ipswich was followed by 3-1 win over Chelsea and Guardiola’s men were also victorious in the Champions League and qualified for the play-off rounds. That gives them a bit of momentum heading into the match though both clubs are finely balanced.

Follow all the updates from the Emirates Stadium with our live blog below:

Team news

Pep Guardiola can use his new signings, including Omar Marmoush, after they were ineligible in the Champions League in midweek. While City have no new injury absences, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Jeremy Doku and Rodri remain out but John Stones is fit to feature and Oscar Bobb could return.

Chris Wilson2 February 2025 14:00

Team news

David Raya is classed as a doubt after missing Arsenal’s Champions League win over Girona in midweek. The continued absence of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jeusus could give Ethan Nwaneri a chance to start against the champions, while Myles Lewis-Skelly is available after his red card against Wolves was overturned following an appeal.

Chris Wilson2 February 2025 13:55

Is Arsenal v City on TV?

When is Arsenal vs Man City?

The Premier League fixture will kick off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 2 February.

What TV channel is it on?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football, with coverage getting underway following the earlier match between Brentford and Tottenham.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Chris Wilson2 February 2025 13:50

Arsenal and Manchester City renew their rivalry with precious Premier League points up for grabs at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola’s sides faced each other for the title in the last two seasons but it is Liverpool who are leading the way now.

The Gunners know they need to win to keep pace with Arne Slot’s side, while City are aiming to keep their place in the top four.

But tensions will still be high after a fractious 2-2 draw between the teams earlier this season.

Erling Haaland was involved in the drama as he told Arteta to “stay humble” - a moment that is unlikely to have been forgotten.

Chris Wilson2 February 2025 13:40

Arsenal vs Man City LIVE

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s match between Arsenal and Manchester City in the Premier League.

The Gunners trail Liverpool by nine points ahead of kick-off, making this a must-win match against a City side who have rediscovered some form in recent weeks.

We’ll have all the latest build-up and updates right here.

Chris Wilson2 February 2025 13:30

