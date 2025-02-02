Is Arsenal v Man CIty on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal and Manchester City renew their rivalry with precious Premier League points up for grabs at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola’s sides faced each other for the title in the last two seasons but it is Liverpool who are leading the way now.

The Gunners know they need to win to keep pace with Arne Slot’s side, while City are aiming to keep their place in the top four.

But tensions will still be high after a fractious 2-2 draw between the teams earlier this season.

Erling Haaland was involved in the drama as he told Arteta to “stay humble” - a moment that is unlikely to have been forgotten.

When is Arsenal vs Man City?

The Premier League fixture will kick off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 2 February.

What TV channel is it on?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football, with coverage getting underway following the earlier match between Brentford and Tottenham.

What is the team news?

David Raya is classed as a doubt after missing Arsenal’s Champions League win over Girona in midweek. The continued absence of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jeusus could give Ethan Nwaneri a chance to start against the champions, while Myles Lewis-Skelly is available after his red card against Wolves was overturned following an appeal.

Pep Guardiola can use his new signings, including Omar Marmoush, after they were ineligible in the Champions League in midweek. While City have no new injury absences, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Jeremy Doku and Rodri remain out but John Stones is fit to feature and Oscar Bobb could return.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Partey, Rice, Odegaard; Nwaneri, Haverz, Martinelli

Man City: Ederson; Nunes, Stones, Akanji, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Silva; Foden, Marmoush, Savinho; Haaland

Prediction

This is a rare occassion where Manchester City are not expected to triumph when they meet Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, at least according to the bookmakers. However, City have won their last two matches and seem closer to their old selves meaning this match is too hard to call. Unbeaten in five matches the Gunners have weathered a slight stumble and know this is a must win game if they hope to challenge for the title.

Arsenal 2-2 Man City.