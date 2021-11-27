Arsenal vs Newcastle prediction and how will Premier League fixture play out tonight?
Everything you need to know ahead of the match
Arsenal are hoping to get their top-four bid back on track when they face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.
Mikel Arteta’s side were served a chastening reality check last time out as they were thrashed 4-0 by Liverpool at Anfield.
However, they are still only three points adrift of fourth-placed West Ham, although Arsenal do have a far inferior goal difference.
At the other end of the table, Newcastle are firmly entrenched in a relegation battle, having failed to win a single game so far this season.
The Magpies did show their fighting spirit last time out in a 3-3 draw with Brentford, despite Eddie Howe being unable to watch from the touchline due to his positive Covid-19 test.
Here is everything you need to know:
When is it and what time is kick-off?
The match will get underway at 12.30pm on Saturday 27 November at the Emirates Stadium.
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The match will be broadcast on BT Sport 1 and the BT Sport App.
What is the team news?
Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey have been passed fit so Granit Xhaka, who is nearing a return, and Sead Kolasinac are the Gunners’ only absentees.
Paul Dummett and Fabian Schar are both likely to miss out for the Magpies.
Predicted line-ups
Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Lokonga, Smith Rowe Saka; Aubameyang, Lacazette
Newcastle: Dubravka; Krafth, Lascelles, Clark; Murphy, Willock, Hayden, Ritchie; Joelinton, Wilson, Saint-Maximin
Odds
Arsenal - 4/9
Draw - 15/4
Newcastle - 6/1
Prediction
Arsenal’s progress suffered a major setback against Liverpool but they could hardly wish for a better opportunity to get back on track. The Gunners should have far too much quality for Newcastle and run out comfortable winners. Arsenal 3-0 Newcastle.
