Arsenal are hoping to get their top-four bid back on track when they face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta’s side were served a chastening reality check last time out as they were thrashed 4-0 by Liverpool at Anfield.

However, they are still only three points adrift of fourth-placed West Ham, although Arsenal do have a far inferior goal difference.

At the other end of the table, Newcastle are firmly entrenched in a relegation battle, having failed to win a single game so far this season.

The Magpies did show their fighting spirit last time out in a 3-3 draw with Brentford, despite Eddie Howe being unable to watch from the touchline due to his positive Covid-19 test.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 12.30pm on Saturday 27 November at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast on BT Sport 1 and the BT Sport App.

What is the team news?

Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey have been passed fit so Granit Xhaka, who is nearing a return, and Sead Kolasinac are the Gunners’ only absentees.

Paul Dummett and Fabian Schar are both likely to miss out for the Magpies.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Lokonga, Smith Rowe Saka; Aubameyang, Lacazette

Newcastle: Dubravka; Krafth, Lascelles, Clark; Murphy, Willock, Hayden, Ritchie; Joelinton, Wilson, Saint-Maximin

Odds

Arsenal - 4/9

Draw - 15/4

Newcastle - 6/1

Prediction

Arsenal’s progress suffered a major setback against Liverpool but they could hardly wish for a better opportunity to get back on track. The Gunners should have far too much quality for Newcastle and run out comfortable winners. Arsenal 3-0 Newcastle.